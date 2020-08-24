Tim Mahone: "If you choose to protest peacefully and nonviolently'.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tim Mahone, of the Mahone Foundation, made the following statement at Monday’s press conference:

“I was born and raised two blocks away from where Mr. Blake was shot. . . I want to be very clear that the video was very disappointing, very disturbing and we don’t have all the facts. My family sends its prayers to the Blake family, to his children, so that they recover and they heal from the memories and the pain of that awful evening.

“Justice will prevail and we have to give justice time to deliver. But, I’m a longtime resident here and I am asking all of you to remain calm. I am asking all of you to protect your children. I am asking all of you, if you choose to, protest peacefully and nonviolently.

“My mother Mary Lou and my father Arthur worked very hard so all of us could live in this community safely, and quietly, and warmly and protect each other as we play up and down the street. And when moments like this come, we are to come together to make it better. When moments like this come we take our time and we’re patient and we listen to each other regardless of our race, our color or our creed.

“Yes, I’m hurt. . . Please don’t destroy our community.