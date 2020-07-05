Wilmot's Hansen's Ice Cream Parlor to expand to Burlington

The new store will require a lot more staff, Hansen said. New team members will be hired and some will work at both locations.

The Hansens, along with their four children who help run the business, reside in Wilmot. But they will be spending most of their time in Burlington, especially because by the time the Burlington location is open, the Wilmot location will be closed for the season.

Honoring history

And, of course, the second location will be scooping ice cream. The Hansens are sticking with Cedar Crest, the Cedarburg-based ice cream supplier they’ve used for the past three years. Cedar Crest makes more than 80 flavors and those will be rotated in and out of the Burlington store.

At the Wilmot location, the business began naming sundaes after historical things to honor historical businesses, sites, traditions and monuments. For example, a sundae based on the Wilmot Stage Stop — a landmark 1848 chophouse restaurant well known in the area.

This tradition will continue in the new location, but sundaes will be named after historical sites and events from Burlington.