Writer: I support mask, but mask-police need to chill

I want to preface this by saying that I have worn a mask in most indoor public situations since about late March, when I was literally one of only two people in a store wearing one and I got funny looks from other shoppers. I was masking up inside stores many weeks before they began requiring them. Even before these store mandates, I observed that half if not most shoppers wore them, maybe 65 percent-ish.

Since the store mandates, that number has risen significantly, although still not always 100 percent. I respect the rights of businesses to require masks inside their establishments.

So, I am clearly down with the mask thing,

But that doesn’t mean I think I’m morally superior to someone who, for whatever medical or personal reason, chooses not to wear a mask. I wish the holier-than-thou mask police would give it a rest. If someone is reluctant to wear a mask, then bullying, shaming, and guilting them won’t work. It will backfire.

How do you know they don’t have a physical or psychiatric condition that makes wearing a face covering difficult for them? I don’t presume to know strangers’ business or to judge them. If they’re unmasked just because they’re obstinate jerks, well so be it. I like to think they’re the minority.