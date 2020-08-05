Writer: I support mask, but mask-police need to chill

I want to preface this by saying that I have worn a mask in most indoor public situations since about late March, when I was literally one of only two people in a store wearing one and I got funny looks from other shoppers. I was masking up inside stores many weeks before they began requiring them. Even before these store mandates, I observed that half if not most shoppers wore them, maybe 65 percent-ish.
Since the store mandates, that number has risen significantly, although still not always 100 percent. I respect the rights of businesses to require masks inside their establishments.
So, I am clearly down with the mask thing,
But that doesn’t mean I think I’m morally superior to someone who, for whatever medical or personal reason, chooses not to wear a mask. I wish the holier-than-thou mask police would give it a rest. If someone is reluctant to wear a mask, then bullying, shaming, and guilting them won’t work. It will backfire.
How do you know they don’t have a physical or psychiatric condition that makes wearing a face covering difficult for them? I don’t presume to know strangers’ business or to judge them. If they’re unmasked just because they’re obstinate jerks, well so be it. I like to think they’re the minority.
From my observation, most people are doing the right thing and masking up inside businesses (even before the state mandate) and that fact alone reduces the risk of transmission.
If you want to lay blame for public mask resistance, blame the so-called health experts who vacillated on their effectiveness from the very beginning.
Katherine Hutchinson
Kenosha
