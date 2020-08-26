 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Writer: Kenosha makes national news the wrong ways
View Comments

Writer: Kenosha makes national news the wrong ways

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

Way to go, Kenosha. We made national news with the killing of an innocent man by our police. When is this BS going to stop?

These rioting, looting people have made havoc with Kenosha, but why? Yes, it is not wrong to protest and demonstrate, but when they riot, loot, burn, damage and attack all citizens, it is not necessary.

And when the BLM groups from other states come in, we should use our National Guard to take protective actions, as for sure there are not enough city police and county sheriffs to do it alone.  

Cecil Carter

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics