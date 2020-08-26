Writer: Kenosha makes national news the wrong ways

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Way to go, Kenosha. We made national news with the killing of an innocent man by our police. When is this BS going to stop?

These rioting, looting people have made havoc with Kenosha, but why? Yes, it is not wrong to protest and demonstrate, but when they riot, loot, burn, damage and attack all citizens, it is not necessary.

And when the BLM groups from other states come in, we should use our National Guard to take protective actions, as for sure there are not enough city police and county sheriffs to do it alone.

Cecil Carter

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0