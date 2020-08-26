Writer: Our country is filled with fear, frustration and anger

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regardless of which side of the political fence you sit on, one cannot deny that our country is in the midst of rampant expressions of frustration, fear, mistrust/distrust, defiance, anger and hatred.

COVID and its resultant economic hardship have reeked this havoc on us. Our lives have been turned upside down and, whether we like it or not, forever changed. But that is not to say that we must accept this as the “new normal.” We cannot accept anger and hatred as the new normal!

Anyone who has studied history and psychology knows that anger begets anger, fear begets anger, and together anger and fear beget hatred. These are not life sustaining or community sustaining emotions. Name-calling, blaming, bullying, cursing and threatening are actions which have hatred at their roots.

Is this the people we have become? Is this the people we want to be? Anyone who promotes this type of behavior is indeed a “hater.”

Let us not be so stubborn and rigid in our political beliefs that we cannot see the humanity in the other side. Let us not be so stubborn and rigid in our political beliefs that we cannot see the humanity in ALL peoples. Life is not: polar extremes; definitely right versus definitely wrong; or good guys versus bad guys.