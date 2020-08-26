Writer: Our country is filled with fear, frustration and anger

Regardless of which side of the political fence you sit on, one cannot deny that our country is in the midst of rampant expressions of frustration, fear, mistrust/distrust, defiance, anger and hatred.
COVID and its resultant economic hardship have reeked this havoc on us. Our lives have been turned upside down and, whether we like it or not, forever changed. But that is not to say that we must accept this as the “new normal.” We cannot accept anger and hatred as the new normal!
Anyone who has studied history and psychology knows that anger begets anger, fear begets anger, and together anger and fear beget hatred. These are not life sustaining or community sustaining emotions. Name-calling, blaming, bullying, cursing and threatening are actions which have hatred at their roots.
Is this the people we have become? Is this the people we want to be? Anyone who promotes this type of behavior is indeed a “hater.”
Let us not be so stubborn and rigid in our political beliefs that we cannot see the humanity in the other side. Let us not be so stubborn and rigid in our political beliefs that we cannot see the humanity in ALL peoples. Life is not: polar extremes; definitely right versus definitely wrong; or good guys versus bad guys.
There is right and wrong in each of us. There is good and bad in each of us. Let us own up to who we are and accept others for who they are. Let us seek the middle ground of cooperation, collaboration, and conflict resolution in order to bring about change. But let us do so in a peace-loving manner.
Janet Hogan
Kenosha
