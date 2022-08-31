Calendar: Daily Sports Schedule

Kenosha County Daily Sports Schedule
High schools
Thursday
Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) – Wilmot at Elkhorn, 3 p.m. Racine Case at Bradford. Indian Trail at Tremper. Burlington Catholic Central at St. Joe’s. Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.
Girls swimming – Badger/Central/Wilmot/Big Foot/Williams Bay at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Whitewater H.S., 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer – St. Joe’s at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m. Burlington at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m. Warren Township, Ill. at Indian Trail, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball – Badger at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m. St. Joe’s at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m. University School of Milwaukee at Kenosha Christian Life, 6:45 p.m.
Friday
Football (7 p.m. unless noted) – Racine Horlick at Tremper, 5:30 p.m. Living Word Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, Jaskwhich Stadium (Indian Trail). Bradford at Oak Creek. Indian Trail at Racine Park. Union Grove at Central. Beloit Memorial at Wilmot. St. Joe’s at Brookfield Academy.
Boys Soccer – Bradford at Waunakee Invite. Wilmot at Johnsburg, Ill. tournament, 5 p.m.
Cross Country – Indian Trail at Greenfield Park, 4 p.m. Bradford at McCarty Park, West Allis, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Soccer – Westosha Central at Big Foot Invite, 8 a.m. Wilmot at Johnsburg, Ill. Invite, 9 a.m. Bradford Invite at Waunakee, TBD. Tremper vs. Sturgeon Bay, Prairie Invite, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis – Quad at the The Prairie School, 9 a.m.
Cross country – Wilmot and Tremper at UW-Parkside Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls volleyball – Tremper at Nicolet Invite, 8 a.m.
Boys volleyball – Indian Trail at Brookfield East Invite, 8:30 a.m.