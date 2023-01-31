Calendar for Feb. 1

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by the Kenosha News. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Boys basketball — Christian Life at Living Word Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Central; Delavan-Darien at Wilmot; Christian Life at Cristo Rey St. Martin, Waukegan, Ill.; Reuther at Milwaukee Academy of Excellence.
Girls basketball — Delavan-Darien at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — St. Joseph at Kingdom Prep Lutheran Quadrangular, 4 p.m.
- UPDATE: Wisconsin State Patrol indicates two injuries in multi-vehicle pileup on I-94 at Hwy. MLat Pleasant Prairie
- Two women, 31 and 33, die in I-94 crash in Racine County
- UPDATE: North side Kenosha death likely medical event, deceased identified
- Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests
- Check out the video of early morning Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie pursuit that ends with vehicle in ditch, suspect in custody
- Update: IDs released of two women, 31 and 33, who died in I-94 crash in Racine County
- Week 4 of Mark Jensen retrial: Mark and Julie Jensen's son testifies, defense rests
- Former Badger named interim UW-Green Bay men's basketball coach
- Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye
- Indoor gun range approved in Somers on Pritzker site
- Kenosha Unified votes to close Wilson Elementary, approves a total of $6.7 million in budget cuts
- Week 3 of Mark Jensen retrial: Noted medical toxicologist testifies about poison in Julie Jensen's body
- Kenosha sisters to represent U.S. at international synchronized figure skating competition in France
- Southwest Library in Kenosha to set temporary hours as site redesign project continues
- Kenosha woman arrested, charged after attacking grocery store customer, employee with pipe on Saturday
Gymnastics — Mukwonago at Kenosha Unified, Tremper H.S., 6 p.m.
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Bradford at Racine Park; Tremper at Racine Case; Racine Horlick at Indian Trail; Racine Lutheran at St. Joseph; Christian Life at Lake Country Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Christian Life vs. Heritage Christian, 6 p.m., Wilmot H.S.; Racine Park at Bradford; Racine Case at Tremper; Indian Trail at Racine Horlick; Burlington at Central; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie.
Boys hockey — Kenosha Thunder vs. Verona, Verona Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!