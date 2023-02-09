HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by the Kenosha News. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Central at Waterford; Union Grove at Wilmot.

Girls basketball (5:30 p.m. unless noted) — Franklin at Indian Trail, 7 p.m.; Central at Waterford; Union Grove at Wilmot; St. Joseph at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Kenosha Thunder vs. Stoughton, Rec Plex, Pleasant Prairie, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Bradford at Tremper, 1:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 4 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Bradford at Tremper, noon; Lake Geneva Badger at Indian Trail, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Bradford, Central, Indian Trail, Tremper, Wilmot at Wilmot Regional, 10 a.m. DIVISION 3 — St. Joseph, Christian Life at Horicon Regional, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Badger Co-op, Bradford, Indian Trail and Tremper at Racine Sectional, swimming competition, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 1 p.m.

Boys hockey — Kenosha Thunder at Viroqua, Viroqua Community Arena, 3 p.m.

Gymnastics — Bradford, Tremper, Wilmot at Mukwonago Invitational, Mukwonago H.S., 10 a.m.