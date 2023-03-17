HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by the Kenosha News. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: DIVISION 4 — St. Joseph vs. Luther, Kohl Center, Madison, game will start approximately 15 minutes after Division 5 final which begins at 11:05 a.m.
Indoor track & field — Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper, Central at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9:30 a.m.; St. Joseph, Shoreland Lutheran at Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 10 a.m. girls, 4 p.m. boys.