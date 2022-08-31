 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Sept. 1

  • 0

High schools

Thursday

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) – Wilmot at Elkhorn, 3 p.m. Racine Case at Bradford. Indian Trail at Tremper. Burlington Catholic Central at St. Joe’s. Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.

Girls swimming – Badger/Central/Wilmot/Big Foot/Williams Bay at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Whitewater H.S., 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer – St. Joe’s at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m. Burlington at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m. Warren Township, Ill. at Indian Trail, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball – Badger at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m. St. Joe’s at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m. University School of Milwaukee at Kenosha Christian Life, 6:45 p.m.

Friday

People are also reading…

Football (7 p.m. unless noted) – Racine Horlick at Tremper, 5:30 p.m. Living Word Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, Jaskwhich Stadium (Indian Trail). Bradford at Oak Creek. Indian Trail at Racine Park. Union Grove at Central. Beloit Memorial at Wilmot. St. Joe’s at Brookfield Academy.

Boys Soccer – Bradford at Waunakee Invite. Wilmot at Johnsburg, Ill. tournament, 5 p.m.

Cross Country – Indian Trail at Greenfield Park, 4 p.m. Bradford at McCarty Park, West Allis, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Soccer – Westosha Central at Big Foot Invite, 8 a.m. Wilmot at Johnsburg, Ill. Invite, 9 a.m. Bradford Invite at Waunakee, TBD. Tremper vs. Sturgeon Bay, Prairie Invite, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis – Quad at the The Prairie School, 9 a.m.

Cross country – Wilmot and Tremper at UW-Parkside Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball – Tremper at Nicolet Invite, 8 a.m.

Boys volleyball – Indian Trail at Brookfield East Invite, 8:30 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert