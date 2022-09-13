 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Sept. 14-16

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by the Kenosha News. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Wednesday

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Racine Horlick at Bradford; Franklin at Tremper; Indian Trail at Oak Creek.

Girls golf — Wilmot at Rivermoor Scramble, Waterford, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer (4:30 p.m.) — St. Joseph vs. Racine St. Catherine's, Anderson Park, Kenosha; Christian Life at Lake Country Lutheran.

Thursday

Girls golf — Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper at SEC Major Meet, Muskego Lakes C.C., 1:30 p.m.; Wilmot vs. Lake Geneva Badger at Lakewood Golf Course, Lake Geneva, 3:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Martin Luther at St. Joseph; Indian Trail at Bradford; Racine Park at Tremper; Central at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Bradford at Union Grove; Central at Pewaukee; Wilmot at Richmond-Burton, Ill., 6 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Racine St. Catherine's at Central; Wilmot at Waterford.

Girls volleyball — Johnsburg, Ill. at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Friday

Football — Racine Horlick at Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin at Tremper, 5:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Oak Creek, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 7 p.m.; St. Joseph at St. Francis, 7 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.; Central at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis — Tremper, Central at Lady Lancer Invitational, Brookfield Central High School, noon.

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m.) — Tremper at Waterford; Racine St. Catherine's at Indian Trail; St. Joseph vs. Walworth Big Foot, Anderson Park, 5 p.m.

Swimming and Diving — Indian Trail, Badger/Central/Wilmot at Milwaukee South Invitational, 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert