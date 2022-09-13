Calendar for Sept. 14-16

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by the Kenosha News. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Wednesday

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Racine Horlick at Bradford; Franklin at Tremper; Indian Trail at Oak Creek.

Girls golf — Wilmot at Rivermoor Scramble, Waterford, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer (4:30 p.m.) — St. Joseph vs. Racine St. Catherine's, Anderson Park, Kenosha; Christian Life at Lake Country Lutheran.

Thursday

Girls golf — Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper at SEC Major Meet, Muskego Lakes C.C., 1:30 p.m.; Wilmot vs. Lake Geneva Badger at Lakewood Golf Course, Lake Geneva, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Martin Luther at St. Joseph; Indian Trail at Bradford; Racine Park at Tremper; Central at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Bradford at Union Grove; Central at Pewaukee; Wilmot at Richmond-Burton, Ill., 6 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Racine St. Catherine's at Central; Wilmot at Waterford.

Girls volleyball — Johnsburg, Ill. at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Friday

Football — Racine Horlick at Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin at Tremper, 5:30 p.m.; Indian Trail at Oak Creek, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 7 p.m.; St. Joseph at St. Francis, 7 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.; Central at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis — Tremper, Central at Lady Lancer Invitational, Brookfield Central High School, noon.

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m.) — Tremper at Waterford; Racine St. Catherine's at Indian Trail; St. Joseph vs. Walworth Big Foot, Anderson Park, 5 p.m.

Swimming and Diving — Indian Trail, Badger/Central/Wilmot at Milwaukee South Invitational, 5 p.m.