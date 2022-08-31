 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Sept. 2

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

Friday

Football (7 p.m. unless noted) – Racine Horlick at Tremper, 5:30 p.m. Living Word Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, Jaskwhich Stadium (Indian Trail). Bradford at Oak Creek. Indian Trail at Racine Park. Union Grove at Central. Beloit Memorial at Wilmot. St. Joe’s at Brookfield Academy.

Boys Soccer – Bradford at Waunakee Invite. Wilmot at Johnsburg, Ill. tournament, 5 p.m.

Cross Country – Indian Trail at Greenfield Park, 4 p.m. Bradford at McCarty Park, West Allis, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday Boys Soccer – Westosha Central at Big Foot Invite, 8 a.m. Wilmot at Johnsburg, Ill. Invite, 9 a.m. Bradford Invite at Waunakee, TBD. Tremper vs. Sturgeon Bay, Prairie Invite, 10 a.m.

People are also reading…

Girls tennis – Quad at The Prairie School, 9 a.m.

Cross country – Wilmot and Tremper at UW-Parkside Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball – Tremper at Nicolet Invite, 8 a.m.

Boys volleyball – Indian Trail at Brookfield East Invite, 8:30 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert