Calendar for Sept. 2

HIGH SCHOOLS
Friday
Football (7 p.m. unless noted) – Racine Horlick at Tremper, 5:30 p.m. Living Word Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, Jaskwhich Stadium (Indian Trail). Bradford at Oak Creek. Indian Trail at Racine Park. Union Grove at Central. Beloit Memorial at Wilmot. St. Joe’s at Brookfield Academy.
Boys Soccer – Bradford at Waunakee Invite. Wilmot at Johnsburg, Ill. tournament, 5 p.m.
Cross Country – Indian Trail at Greenfield Park, 4 p.m. Bradford at McCarty Park, West Allis, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday Boys Soccer – Westosha Central at Big Foot Invite, 8 a.m. Wilmot at Johnsburg, Ill. Invite, 9 a.m. Bradford Invite at Waunakee, TBD. Tremper vs. Sturgeon Bay, Prairie Invite, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis – Quad at The Prairie School, 9 a.m.
Cross country – Wilmot and Tremper at UW-Parkside Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls volleyball – Tremper at Nicolet Invite, 8 a.m.
Boys volleyball – Indian Trail at Brookfield East Invite, 8:30 a.m.