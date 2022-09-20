CALENDAR: Kenosha County daily sports schedule, Sept. 21-24

WEDNESDAY

Cross country - St. Joseph and Christian Life at St. John’s NW Military Academy Invite (Delafield), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer–Shoreland Lutheran at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Joseph (Anderson Park/Troha Field), 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis–Burlington Catholic Central at St. Joseph (Kenosha CC), 4 p.m.

Boys volleyball–Bradford at Racine Park, 6:30 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Case, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Horlick at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Cross country – Shoreland Lutheran at Big Foot Invite (Duck Pond, Fontana), 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf–Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail at Southeast Conference Tournament (Meadowbrook CC, Racine), 9 a.m.

Girls tennis–Westosha Central and Wilmot at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament (singles at Elkhorn, doubles at Delavan-Darien), 1 p.m.; Franklin at Bradford, 4 p.m.; Tremper at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Racine Case at Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Milwaukee King (Merrill Tennis Courts), 4 p.m.

Boys volleyball–Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball–Milwaukee Reagan at Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.; Lake Country Lutheran at Christian Life, 6:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football – Racine Horlick at Indian Trail, 5:30 p.m.; Bradford at Racine Park (Pritchard Park), 7 p.m.; Tremper at Racine Case (Hammes Field), 7 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at University School of Milwaukee, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Academy of Excellence at St. Joseph (Ameche Field), 7 p.m.; Christian Life at Brookfield Academy, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer – Salam School at St. Joseph (Ameche Field), 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Lutheran at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; Tremper vs. Mequon Homestead at Mequon Homestead Invite, 5 p.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis – Indian Trail at Madison West Invite, TBD.

SATURDAY

Cross country – St. Joseph at Brookfield Invite (Naga-Waukee Park, Hartland), 8 a.m.; Bradford and Indian Trail at Janesville Invite (Blackhawk GC), 9 a.m.; Wilmot at Grant (Ill.) Invite (Bulldog Athletic Complex, Ingleside, Ill.), 9 a.m.

Boys soccer–Tremper vs. Pewaukee at Mequon Homestead Invite, noon. Girls swimming–Bradford at Jefferson Invite, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis–Indian Trail at Madison West Invite, TBD; Westosha Central and Wilmot at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament (Elkhorn), 8 a.m.; St. Joseph at Metro Classic Conference Tournament (The Prairie School, Wind Point), 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball–Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Westosha Central and Wilmot at Indian Trail Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball–Westosha Central at Slinger Invite, 8 a.m.; St. Joseph at Lake Country Lutheran Invite, 8 a.m.; Bradford at Johnson Creek Invite, 9 a.m.; Tremper at Port Washington Invite, 9 a.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran Invite (Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee), 9 a.m.