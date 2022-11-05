Campbell sidelined

GREEN BAY — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend.

The Packers' injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t practiced all week.

Reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) also has been ruled out. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) and wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) are questionable.

• Linebacker Krys Barnes has been activated from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Sunday for the first time since the season’s opening week.

Barnes left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota. Barnes’ return should boost a defense that will be missing All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Detroit (1-6) due to a knee injury.