Captain Mike's food truck to host free Thanksgiving meal

Captain Mike's Beer and Burger Bar, 5118 Sixth Ave., has expanded its operations to include a food truck and is planning a free holiday meal for the community.
The truck has been named The Galley, in keeping with the nautical theme of Captain Mike's.
Owners Jeanette and Michael Kelly wanted to do something to help those in need in the Kenosha community this year. With the food truck just completed, they thought they would put it to good use on Thanksgiving Day.
A Galley Giving event will be held, featuring a free Thanksgiving dinner served from the new food truck to anyone in need of a hot meal on the holiday. It will be held Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Library Park, 6039 -6063 Eighth Avenue.
The Galley food truck is also available to attend events, workplaces, and festivals by filling out the form on the restaurant’s website: captainmikespub.com. Contact the restaurant at 262-764-8889 for more information.
Jeanette and Michael Kelly became the owners of Captain Mike’s in July 2019.
IN PHOTOS: Knights of Columbus councils help those in need
Two local Knights of Columbus councils have been busy lately giving back to the community.
The Knights of Columbus Council 973 Coats for Kids program donated $1,000 worth of Burlington Coat Factory gift cards to help elementary school children get ready for winter. St. Joseph Catholic Academy and All Saints Catholic Elementary School each received $500 for the program.
Meanwhile, Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 delivered 75 coats to Jefferson, Frank and Wilson elementary schools. The Knights held a BBQ chicken take-out dinner, and used a matching fund from an parish member to raise about $2,000 to help to purchase the coats. Target, Meijers, Ross for Less and Burlington donated gift cards and extra percentage off to help purchase the coats. The Ladies Auxiliary also donated more than 60 hand-knitted scarves.
