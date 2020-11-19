Captain Mike's food truck to host free Thanksgiving meal

Captain Mike's Beer and Burger Bar, 5118 Sixth Ave., has expanded its operations to include a food truck and is planning a free holiday meal for the community.

The truck has been named The Galley, in keeping with the nautical theme of Captain Mike's.

Owners Jeanette and Michael Kelly wanted to do something to help those in need in the Kenosha community this year. With the food truck just completed, they thought they would put it to good use on Thanksgiving Day.

A Galley Giving event will be held, featuring a free Thanksgiving dinner served from the new food truck to anyone in need of a hot meal on the holiday. It will be held Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Library Park, 6039 -6063 Eighth Avenue.

The Galley food truck is also available to attend events, workplaces, and festivals by filling out the form on the restaurant’s website: captainmikespub.com. Contact the restaurant at 262-764-8889 for more information.

Jeanette and Michael Kelly became the owners of Captain Mike’s in July 2019.

