Carl A. Bogar Jr. has been named Kenosha Hometown Hero for the first quarter of 2023.

He was recognized during the April 3 Kenosha Common Council meeting.

Bogar entered military service in the United States Marine Corps in 1988. In 1994, with just over six years of active service, he left the Marine Corps due to military cutbacks. Later that year, after seeing a recruiting poster reading “Sometimes Marines make better Soldiers,” he joined the United States Army Reserves as a military instructor until 1998.

Bogar finished his career as an officer candidate in the Wisconsin National Guard serving from 1998 until 2000. After 13 years of service, his military service ended due to service-connected injuries.

From 1989 to 1990, his overseas assignments while on active duty in the Marine Corps included Okinawa, Philippines, Thailand, Korea, Hong Kong, and mainland Japan. In 1991 and 1992, he went from Okinawa back to the Philippines, at the time of the eruption of Mount Pinatubo, one of the century’s greatest volcanic eruptions, at which time he went back to Kaneohe Bay.

He served two instructor missions while in the army reserves instructing the Live Hand Grenades course at Camp Rainier, and then teaching Map Reading and Troop Leading Procedures at West Point Military Academy.

Bogar was awarded the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with 1 star, National Defense Service medal, Good Conduct Medal w/1 star, Navy Unit Commendation, Letter of Appreciation, Pistol Sharp Shooter Qualification Badge, and Rifle Expert Qualification Badge.

Bogar has 18 years in the American Legion, is the current 3rd Vice Commander of the 1st District American Legion, Current 1st Vice Commander American Legion Kenosha County Council, past commander American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21, and past 1st Vice Commander/membership chairman Paul Herrick Post 21 where he achieved 100% membership goals for six years.

Bogar worked with the INNS Program for eight years assisting the homeless, served as the veterans appointment representative for Racine County, and in 2007 founded the Veterans Standdown while he was the local veteran’s employment representative for Racine County Department of Veterans Service of Workforce Development. During that time he was recognized as the Veterans Employment Representative of the Year by the American Legion Department of Wisconsin.

He is also a board member of the Kenosha County Veterans Park Advisory Board, involved with Pritzker Museum Veterans Cold War Memorial, has been a member of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s Veterans Advisory Board and Small Business Advisory Board since 2007. He continues to serve for Congressman Bryan Steil who presented him with a certificate of recognition for his service.

In 2009, he was named the Veterans Business of the Year for Wisconsin by the U.S. Small Business Association.

In 2013 he was named the Home-based Business of the Year for Wisconsin and then U.S. Small Business Association Region 5. In 2015, he was named a Patriotic Employer by the Office of the Secretary of Defense, for employer support of the guard and reserve.

Bogar holds college degrees in Criminal Justice, History, and a Masters of Arts in Military History from Norwich University. He was also trained as a Water Scuba Instructor while in the military.

He has always stepped up when asked to assist schools, scouts, and other organizations by displaying pieces of his collection to teach military history and he has taught proper flag folding procedures to hundreds of children and adults in the community. In 2014 he also founded the veteran’s celebration that is held annually at the American Legion Post 21.

Bogar uses his degrees and love of military history to run Historic Military Impressions, providing short term military exhibits to add value to public events and other history related classes and programs all over the United States.

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission created the program to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces who were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time in the City of Kenosha, for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.