Carl Allen Lewis, 32, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
A Kenosha home that went on sale less than two weeks ago recently became a viral hit for its unique décor, selling just days later for above i…
The Kenosha Police Department is alerting residents about recent coyote sightings on the north side of the city, recommending caution and remi…
A Trevor man is facing numerous felony charges after allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor.
An investigation is ongoing after the Pleasant Prairie Police Department received a call for shots fired early Saturday morning in the 8600 bl…
A warrant has been issued for a former University of Wisconsin-Parkside student who is now charged with sexual assault.
After a viral "Stranger Things" Halloween display in Illinois was shut down due to a complaint, the family behind it now has the OK to reopen it.
The man accused of firing a shot into the air and starting fires during the 2020 turmoil in Downtown Kenosha is facing new criminal charges fo…
A Kenosha man faces numerous felony charges after allegedly distributing drugs from his home near a school.
Missed the Culver's CurderBurger that lasted a matter of two hours last year at participating restaurants? The limited-edition novelty burger will return Oct. 12.
Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Satuarday.
