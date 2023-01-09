 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol M. Hart

Carol M. Hart

Carol M. Hart, 46, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, and operating a vehicle without consent (intentionally take and drive).

