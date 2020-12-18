Carole Eaton: Defendants' rights are being violated

Our justice system needs reform!

Preliminary hearings are held before all the evidence and testing is completed. Victims can lie and tell their side of the story and put you away for a long time. Police seem to only be interested in conviction rather then what really happen. Everyone is on the side of the victim from the get go. The police. health care, district attorney and the public. Newspapers print all the allegations and convict the defendant. There is no such thing as innocent until proven guilty.

I have to admit that at one time I would of been included in the group. The police, detectives, and the DA have lots of time to collect evidence against a person. Which most of it is hearsay. Lawyers don't tell family members or the defendant how important the preliminary hearing is! It is your only chance as a defendant to lower or even dismiss the charges against you. These preliminary hearings should not be held until most or all of the hard evidence has been tested and reviewed by the defense.