Carthage Band's Patio Pops Concert scheduled today

The 10th presentation of the Carthage Band’s Patio Pops Concert will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The concert combines the forces of both the Wind Orchestra and Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. James Ripley, and will be performed from the area between the Hedberg Library and A. F. Siebert Chapel.

The outdoor event is open to Carthage faculty, staff, and students only. Tickets are required and must be obtained in advance.

External patrons from the general public are welcome to attend from home through Carthage’s live-stream.

The Patio Pops Concert’s theme is “The Journey of Rey”, and is sure to pull you into the force with a variety of music selections from the Star Wars sequel trilogy— “The Force Awakens”, “The Last Jedi”, and the final installment “The Rise of Skywalker”. The concert will also feature the WORLD PREMIERE of “And the Sun Slept”, for carillon and band, by David Godbold ‘15. Enjoy the concert from home and escape to a “galaxy far, far away.”