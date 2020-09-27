Carthage Band's Patio Pops Concert scheduled today

The 10th presentation of the Carthage Band’s Patio Pops Concert will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The concert combines the forces of both the Wind Orchestra and Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. James Ripley, and will be performed from the area between the Hedberg Library and A. F. Siebert Chapel.
The outdoor event is open to Carthage faculty, staff, and students only. Tickets are required and must be obtained in advance.
External patrons from the general public are welcome to attend from home through Carthage’s live-stream.
The Patio Pops Concert’s theme is “The Journey of Rey”, and is sure to pull you into the force with a variety of music selections from the Star Wars sequel trilogy— “The Force Awakens”, “The Last Jedi”, and the final installment “The Rise of Skywalker”. The concert will also feature the WORLD PREMIERE of “And the Sun Slept”, for carillon and band, by David Godbold ‘15. Enjoy the concert from home and escape to a “galaxy far, far away.”
Begun in 2005 with an event paying tribute to John Philip Sousa at the Ralph J. Houghton Auditorium at Reuther High School, and followed the next year with a program given at the Civil War Museum. The Pops Concert found its home as an outdoor event for the combined bands in 2009 with selections of film music. Since then, the event has explored baseball music, a variety of student soloists, recreating the college’s first band concert in 1873, twice saluting the World’s Fair of 1939, and has engaged former President F. Gregory Campbell to narrate children’s stories set to music.
The conductor of the concert, James Ripley, leads the Carthage Band, Wind Orchestra, the chamber winds group AMATI, and is an active arranger and editor of wind ensemble music. He received the Carlo A. Sperati Award in 2012 for distinguished service in the field of instrumental music by Luther College. Ripley has traveled to many different countries for his work and has been a guest clinician and conductor throughout the United States, Canada, and Japan. He is currently President of the World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles (WASBE).
Events are subject to change. For more information, contact the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 Tuesday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m.
Stay connected by joining social media at www.facebook.com/carthagefinearts and www.instagram.com/carthagefinearts, join carthage’s monthly E-Newsletter, or visit online at www.carthage.edu/fine-arts.
PHOTOS: Pops Concert 'Halloween in July'
Members of the Pops Concert Band dressed up for Halloween for their performance Wednesday.
If you have any photos of your own you'd like to share from the concert, send them to dthompson@kenoshanews.com
Here are some photos of the events featured in this week's GO Kenosha section of the Kenosha News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!