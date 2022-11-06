Carthage College professor wins 2022 WHPE University PE Teacher of the Year award

The Wisconsin Health and Physical Education Association awarded Rebekah Johnson, a Carthage College professor of exercise and sport science, University PE Teacher of the Year for 2022.
Johnson’s award was presented at the annual state Health and Physical Education conference held in the Wisconsin Dells during the Association Awards event Oct. 27.
One award is given to recognize outstanding teaching at the elementary, middle, secondary and university levels. Award recipients must conduct a quality physical education program that reflects a use of standards, multiple methodologies in teaching, personal professional development participation, leadership within the profession and serving as a positive role model.