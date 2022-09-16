 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CARTHAGE FOOTBALL: Firebirds will lean on youth to improve on 3-win 2021

  • 0

SOMERS - It's been quite some time since the Carthage football team has had a winning record.

In fact, you would have to go all the way back to 2016 and 2017 to find the last seasons where the Firebirds finished above .500.

That doesn't seem that long ago, but in head coach Dustin Hass' 10-year tenure as a coach for Carthage in any capacity, Carthage has not made the playoffs.

So what will it take to break the mold?

"This will be my fourth full season as head coach, and obviously we had the COVID year," Hass, an Oconto Falls native, said last week in his office, located a few steps down from the Tarble Arena basketball court. "We enjoy Kenosha. The wife and kids like it."

"I enjoy it. Carthage is a good place to work. I'm surrounded by good people. Great facilities, great location, it's easy to recruit, too. We have a good thing going on - great education, right on the lake, awesome post-grad opportunities. We get most of our kids from where we call the 'Horseshoe,' from Milwaukee down around the lake (Michigan), through Chicago, northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan, is probably where 85 percent of our kids come from."

People are also reading…

The distance guys come from California, Texas and Florida, and Georgia's been good to them, Hass says, and it's easier to get players that aren't seeing a bunch of smaller colleges when they're traveling around.

"We've been solid," Hass added. "Football has been around a long time. It's off and on. We started as an NAIA school, it's not part of the NCAA, and we had scholarship up until the mid-70s. Art Keller (Art Keller Field where team plays) won a ton of games, won CCIW championships, and when the school went to NCAA, we became Division 3."

"NCAA was probably a little more stable at the time. Instead of giving out money, kids are paying money. As a school, you can make more money that way."

Hass says the team has had "solid success" but hasn't made the playoffs in his 10 years. 

The team's toughest competition just so happens to be the nation's No. 1-ranked squad, North Central (Naperville, Ill.), and Carthage opens against them today at Art Keller Field.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert