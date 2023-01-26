Carthage men's basketball: Firebirds gain revenge on Carroll with home victory

SOMERS - A 10-game Carthage College men's basketball win streak was emphatically halted by the host Carroll College Pioneers, the Firebirds' in-state rival, back on Jan. 4.
On Wednesday night, head coach Steve Djurickovic and company made sure that was only a fluke.
At Tarble Arena, Milwaukee native Antuan Nesbitt just missed a 25-point triple-double, AJ Johnson added 18 points, and the Firebirds nabbed their sixth College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) victory with a 87-72 cruise job over the Pioneers.
Carthage improved to 13-5 overall (6-4 CCIW), while Carroll dropped to 4-14 (1-8).
Here are some key points from the game:
- Carthage battled back to get within four after falling behind 15-7 with a jumper from Julian Campbell.
- Back-to-back three points from Tanner Lamb and AJ Johnson flipped the score to 31-29 with 5:21 left.
- A final layup by Antuan Nesbitt with one second left in the half gave the Firebirds a 48-39 margin over the Pioneers.
- Carthage maintained a 10-point lead for most of the second half until a jumper from Nesbitt made it 68-54.
- Five-straight points from Colton Sigel pushed the margin to 14 points as the Firebirds broke a three-game losing streak with the 87-72 win.
- Antuan Nesbitt nearly missed a triple-double on the day finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.
- AJ Johnson added 18 points and five rebounds, while Colton Sigel added 14 points.
- Tanner Lamb finished in double-digit points for the third time this season with 11.
- Julian Campbell and Boris Milic both added eight and seven points, respectively.
Carthage stays at home playing No. 7 Wheaton (Ill.) on Saturday, January 27 at 4:15 p.m.