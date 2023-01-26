Carthage men's basketball: Firebirds gain revenge on Carroll with home victory

SOMERS - A 10-game Carthage College men's basketball win streak was emphatically halted by the host Carroll College Pioneers, the Firebirds' in-state rival, back on Jan. 4.

On Wednesday night, head coach Steve Djurickovic and company made sure that was only a fluke.

At Tarble Arena, Milwaukee native Antuan Nesbitt just missed a 25-point triple-double, AJ Johnson added 18 points, and the Firebirds nabbed their sixth College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) victory with a 87-72 cruise job over the Pioneers.

Carthage improved to 13-5 overall (6-4 CCIW), while Carroll dropped to 4-14 (1-8).

Here are some key points from the game:

Carthage battled back to get within four after falling behind 15-7 with a jumper from Julian Campbell .

Back-to-back three points from Tanner Lamb and AJ Johnson flipped the score to 31-29 with 5:21 left.

A final layup by Antuan Nesbitt with one second left in the half gave the Firebirds a 48-39 margin over the Pioneers.

Carthage maintained a 10-point lead for most of the second half until a jumper from Nesbitt made it 68-54.

Five-straight points from Colton Sigel pushed the margin to 14 points as the Firebirds broke a three-game losing streak with the 87-72 win.

- Antuan Nesbitt nearly missed a triple-double on the day finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

AJ Johnson added 18 points and five rebounds, while Colton Sigel added 14 points.

AJ Johnson added 18 points and five rebounds, while Colton Sigel added 14 points.

Tanner Lamb finished in double-digit points for the third time this season with 11.

Carthage stays at home playing No. 7 Wheaton (Ill.) on Saturday, January 27 at 4:15 p.m.