COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Carthage men's basketball: Firebirds gain revenge on Carroll with home victory

SOMERS - A 10-game Carthage College men's basketball win streak was emphatically halted by the host Carroll College Pioneers, the Firebirds' in-state rival, back on Jan. 4.

On Wednesday night, head coach Steve Djurickovic and company made sure that was only a fluke.

At Tarble Arena, Milwaukee native Antuan Nesbitt just missed a 25-point triple-double, AJ Johnson added 18 points, and the Firebirds nabbed their sixth College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) victory with a 87-72 cruise job over the Pioneers.

Carthage improved to 13-5 overall (6-4 CCIW), while Carroll dropped to 4-14 (1-8).

Here are some key points from the game:

  • Carthage battled back to get within four after falling behind 15-7 with a jumper from Julian Campbell.
  • Back-to-back three points from Tanner Lamb and AJ Johnson flipped the score to 31-29 with 5:21 left.
  • A final layup by Antuan Nesbitt with one second left in the half gave the Firebirds a 48-39 margin over the Pioneers.
  • Carthage maintained a 10-point lead for most of the second half until a jumper from Nesbitt made it 68-54.
  • Five-straight points from Colton Sigel pushed the margin to 14 points as the Firebirds broke a three-game losing streak with the 87-72 win.

 - Antuan Nesbitt nearly missed a triple-double on the day finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Carthage stays at home playing No. 7 Wheaton (Ill.) on Saturday, January 27 at 4:15 p.m.

