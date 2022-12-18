Carthage men's basketball: Johnson, Firebirds secure seventh straight victory

KENOSHA — The Carthage College men's basketball team added another conference win to their season, defeating Augustana (Ill.) at home 85-78.

How it happened

To begin, the Firebirds (7-1, 3-0 CCIW) held a quick 10-point lead with a jumper in the paint from AJ Johnson. Later, Julian Campbell hit a jumper extending the margin to 19-6.

The Vikings (2-8, 1-3 CCIW) battled back, getting within four with under eight minutes left to play.

After the visitors narrowed it to one, the Firebirds responded with 11 straight unanswered points sparked by a long-range three from Colton Sigel. A layup from Fillip Bulatovic closed out the half as the Firebirds went ahead 41-30.

AJ Johnson added another jumper in the second half, then on the following possession, a steal and made free throw from Bulatovic gave the home team a 55-38 advantage.

Five-straight points from Campbell widened the gap to 20 with 10:46 left in regulation; however, Augustana (Ill.) cut the lead to nine with 4:44 left to play.

The Vikings would get as close as eight before a free throw and a layup from Anthony Bernero made the score 84-73. Carthage went on to win 85-78.

High flyers

Five Firebirds finished with double-figures in points: AJ Johnson (24), Fillip Bulatovic (20), Julian Campbell (15), Colton Sigel (11), and Anthony Bernero (11).

Bulatovic grabbed six rebounds, followed closely by Bernero and Campbell with five. Antuan Nesbitt led the Firebirds in assists with five, while Bernero had four steals.

Up next

The Firebirds head to Florida for the Cruzin' Classic facing New England on Tuesday, December 20.