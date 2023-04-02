SOMERS - The No. 9 Carthage College men's volleyball team fell to No. 6 North Central (Ill.) 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in Kenosha.
Final score: North Central 3 - Carthage 0
Location: Kenosha, Wisconsin - Tarble Arena
Records: No. 6 North Central (Ill.) (19-3,9-0 CCIW), No. 9 Carthage (15-6,7-2 CCIW)
In the first, the Cardinals went ahead 5-1 early until Carthage rallied, tying it at six with back-to-back aces from Drew Jansen.
Ryan Cholewinski connected on a kill, putting the Firebirds in front 15-13.
A block from Zach Bulthuis and Cholewinski tied the set at 17.
North Central (Ill.) regained the lead with a kill and attack error.
Though Carthage got within two following a Cardinals attack error, North Central (Ill.) won the set 25-22.
The back-and-forth affair continued in the second until the visitors controlled a 17-13 score.
Two consecutive kills from Jansen tied it at 18.
- A kill from David Markes shrunk the North Central (Ill.) margin to one; however, the Cardinals won the second 25-23.
In the third, Mitch Geiger hit an ace which tied it at 10.
The Cardinals controlled a two-point set score with a kill.
Later, a kill from Bulthuis tied it 20.
North Central (Ill.) went on to win 25-22 with an ace.
People are also reading…
Markes had double-digit kills on the day with 11, followed by Jansen with nine.
Markes also led the Firebirds in digs on the day with seven.
First-year student-athlete Ryan Morey added 20 assists.
Carthage wraps up the regular season taking on Augustana (Ill.) at home starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.