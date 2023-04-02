Ryan Cholewinski connected on a kill, putting the Firebirds in front 15-13.

A block from Zach Bulthuis and Cholewinski tied the set at 17.

North Central (Ill.) regained the lead with a kill and attack error.

Though Carthage got within two following a Cardinals attack error, North Central (Ill.) won the set 25-22.

The back-and-forth affair continued in the second until the visitors controlled a 17-13 score.

Two consecutive kills from Jansen tied it at 18.

A kill from David Markes shrunk the North Central (Ill.) margin to one; however, the Cardinals won the second 25-23.

In the third, Mitch Geiger hit an ace which tied it at 10.

The Cardinals controlled a two-point set score with a kill.

Later, a kill from Bulthuis tied it 20.