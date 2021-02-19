Carthage roundup: Women's basketball team notches first win

"But our kids showed some toughness in the fourth quarter and made gritty plays on both ends of the floor. Hopefully, this is the start of some better results for our team down the stretch."

After leading 36-33 at halftime, Carthage found itself down 54-50 after three quarters and 60-52 with 7 minutes, 48 seconds left in the game.

But Barrett converted a layup with 7:29 remaining that started an 18-2 run that lasted the rest of the game. Barrett scored six points during the run and Ester scored five, and Carthage held North Central (1-7) to 1-of-11 from the field over the final 7:48.

Men

North Central 73, Carthage 53

Carthage was hammered on the glass, 46-23, in a CCIW loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night at Tarble Arena, Carthage's fourth consecutive defeat.

Sophomore win Fillip Bulatovic, the CCIW's leading scorer with 23.4 points per game, returned after a one-game absence due to injury for Carthage, but North Central limited him to 13 points.

Senior center Sean Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds, but no other Carthage player scored in double figures. Senior guards TJ Best and Josh Washburn, an Indian Trail graduate, scored seven each.