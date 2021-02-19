Carthage roundup: Women's basketball team notches first win

The youthful Carthage women's basketball team has been taking its lumps this season, trying to learn how to compete in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
On Thursday night, though, it was the freshmen who led Carthage to its first taste of victory this season.
Freshman guard Lauren Knight scored a game-high 21 points and freshman forward Bridget Barrett had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as Carthage broke into the win column with a 70-62 CCIW victory over North Central in Naperville, Ill.
Senior guard Amanda Larson, the team's most experienced player, totaled nine points, four rebounds and four assists, while sophomore guard Ayanna Ester scored 11 points off the bench and junior forward Kelsey Coshun added nine points and seven boards off the bench.
Ester and Coshun are Tremper graduates.
It was a much-needed win for Carthage, which improved to 1-7 with three games remaining on its CCIW-only schedule, starting Saturday at home against North Central at Tarble Arena.
"This one had plenty of peaks and valleys," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a news release. "We played well out of the gate but then had a bit of a brain cramp to start the third quarter that gave North Central a chance to go on a run.
"But our kids showed some toughness in the fourth quarter and made gritty plays on both ends of the floor. Hopefully, this is the start of some better results for our team down the stretch."
After leading 36-33 at halftime, Carthage found itself down 54-50 after three quarters and 60-52 with 7 minutes, 48 seconds left in the game.
But Barrett converted a layup with 7:29 remaining that started an 18-2 run that lasted the rest of the game. Barrett scored six points during the run and Ester scored five, and Carthage held North Central (1-7) to 1-of-11 from the field over the final 7:48.
Men
North Central 73, Carthage 53
Carthage was hammered on the glass, 46-23, in a CCIW loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night at Tarble Arena, Carthage's fourth consecutive defeat.
Sophomore win Fillip Bulatovic, the CCIW's leading scorer with 23.4 points per game, returned after a one-game absence due to injury for Carthage, but North Central limited him to 13 points.
Senior center Sean Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds, but no other Carthage player scored in double figures. Senior guards TJ Best and Josh Washburn, an Indian Trail graduate, scored seven each.
Carthage shot just 35.1 percent (20-of-57) from the field in falling to 3-5 with three games left on its CCIW-only schedule, beginning Saturday with a rematch against North Central in Naperville, Ill.
"We got outworked and out-toughed (Thursday)," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "Minus-23 on the boards will not win you many games. Need to do a better job in all aspects. Need a good practice (Friday) and see this team again on Saturday."
Carthage's only lead was at 1-0, though Carthage did tie the game at 27-27 with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first half. But the Cardinals went on a 7-0 run to take a 34-27 halftime lead and steadily built their lead to as much as 26 in the second half.
Matt Helwig scored a game-high 24 points to lead North Central (5-3).