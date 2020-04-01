Carthage staff adjusts teaching style

The world as we now know it includes buzz words and phrases that likely never would have entered our minds.

Coronavirus, COVID-19, social distancing, and of course, tutorials on washing our hands.

And it also includes sheltering at home orders, which has closed many businesses and all schools for the foreseeable future.

But in the case of Carthage, rather than put a premature end to the current school year, the faculty, staff and student body did a significant shift into the world of remote teaching and learning.

The school's spring break was extended to give the faculty a chance to quickly learn the ropes, and the program was unveiled last week.

Carthage Provost David Timmerman said the subtle difference between "fully online" and "remote teaching and learning" came down to the available time frame to make the change across the curriculum.

"What we could do was move to remote teaching and learning, and in large part, using tools that we already had been using," Timmerman said. "Every school has been moving toward greater use of instructional technology for the better part of a decade, and we have, too."