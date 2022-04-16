Carthage volleyball

KENOSHA, Wis. — In the first game of the NCAA Regional Championship, the Carthage College men's volleyball team swept Mount Union 3-0 on Friday at Tarble Arena.

A kill and block by Peyton Wieter got the Firebirds (21-3) started, as they took an early 2-0 lead on the Purple Raiders (14-12). Mount Union would come back to tie the first set at two and three points each, before two straight kills and two straight aces from Matt Slivinski put Carthage up 10-4. The Firebirds would go on to close out the first set on an emphatic kill at the pin by Slivinski, giving the NCAA Regional hosts a 25-20 first-set victory.

The second set was a back-and-forth battle to begin, as the two teams sat even at three through the first six points. However, a run by Carthage put them up 8-4 after forcing an attack error. The Firebirds took another lead into the media timeout, up 15-10, before closing out the set with a 25-16 win on another ace by Slivinski.

In the third, Mount Union went ahead early 6-2 with a kill until the Firebirds battled back tying it at 10 with a kill from Zach Bulthuis. Heading to the media timeout, Mount Union held a slim 15-14 lead off a blocking error. Later, a kill and ace from David Markes moved the Firebirds in front 19-17. Carthage then scored three-unanswered points capped off with a kill from Wieter. Though the Purple Raiders cut the deficit to three, Carthage won the game off back-to-back attack errors.

Carthage moves on to play Dominican (Ill.) which will take place on Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m.

