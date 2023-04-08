LANSING, Mich. — Despite falling in both matches on day one of the 2023 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship's Lansing Regional and ultimately being eliminated — the Carthage College Firebirds women's bowling team made a great deal of history. The team became the first to represent the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) at the NCAA Championships, and — naturally — became the first team in program history to reach this point.

After winning the CCIW Tournament in thrilling fashion — staving off double-elimination to topple foe Marian (Wis.) — the Firebirds have represented Carthage College, the CCIW, and Kenosha to the highest degree. The tournament victory was the first in program history and came on the heels of the program winning its first-ever share of a regular-season conference title.

Though this history-making 2022-2023 campaign has officially come to a close, the momentum generated by this team, for this program, has only begun.

Match One:

Result: No. 2 Vanderbilt 2, Carthage 0 (Mega Match)

Traditional: Vanderbilt 1,047, Carthage 917

Baker: Vanderbilt

Match Two:

Result: Maryville 2, Carthage 0 (Mega Match)

Traditional: Maryville 1,040, Carthage 924

Baker: Maryville 987, Carthage 896

Softball walks off Augustana

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After 12 innings of intense softball — the team's longest game (in innings) since 2017 — the Carthage Firebirds came out on top as the winning run scored via an error. Carthage earned the doubleheader split after falling in game one 6-1.

MJ Rouse, a sophomore pitcher, saw her first action of the year in the circle and was simply sensational. Rouse pitched one scoreless inning in relief to close game one before earning the start in game two, pitching seven innings of one-run ball and doing so on only 75 pitches. Maddie Conway relieved Rouse in game two, allowing only three hits (no runs) in five innings. Conway struck out six batters in game two to pick up the win.

Game One

Final Score: Augustana 6, Carthage 1

Location: Carver Field - Rock Island, Ill.

Records: Carthage 7-11 (2-3 CCIW), Augustana 10-9 (1-2 CCIW)

Game Two

Final Score: Carthage 2, Augustana 1 (F/12)

Location: Carver Field - Rock Island, Ill.

Records: Carthage 8-11 (3-3 CCIW), Augustana 10-10 (1-3 CCIW)

The Firebirds have off for Easter break and will return to action on Tuesday, April 11 against UChicago.

The home doubleheader will begin at 3 p.m.