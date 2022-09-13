Carthage College is pledging to make college possible for Wisconsin students who meet specific income criteria.

The college has The Carthage Commitment which covers tuition costs not covered by federal and state grant funds and the Stafford Loan. The program is open to Wisconsin families with a household income of less than $65,000. Eligible students who meet the criteria would have no out-of-pocket costs to attend Carthage.

“The Carthage Commitment is providing access and opportunities to students who may not have considered Carthage before,” says Ashley Hanson, interim vice president for admissions.

“We want families to know they are not alone in paying for a Carthage education and are committed to providing affordable, accessible, and quality education to all Wisconsin students who are accepted to Carthage.”

Carthage wants to further remove barriers to higher education and make applying to college accessible to everyone by waiving the application fee. Students can apply online at www.carthage.edu/apply with the application fee waiver code 815-214.

The Carthage Commitment Program is open to all new incoming students who begin in fall 2023 and later.

More information about The Carthage Comittiment including a complete list of eligibility requirements can be found at www.carthage.edu/the-carthage-commitment