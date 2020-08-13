Case proceeds in theft of catalytic converters

Officers testify

The charges against both stemmed from thefts at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital (St. Catherine's) and also at Tinseltown Theater in Kenosha.

In the theft at the theater, Kenosha Police Department court liaison officer Albert Gonzalez testified that a couple stepped into their car, and when they started it up, the man heard a "metal-on-metal" sound.

At that point, someone popped up from under the car with a grinder tool in their hand, Gonzalez said.

"(The victim saw the person) jump into the car that was backed into the stall next to him," he said. "He saw a female in the car (who) was smoking a cigarette."

When police arrived, the criminal complaint states they found the exhaust system had been cut through on both sides of the catalytic converter.

In the three thefts from the hospital Jan. 27, Pleasant Prairie police officer Benjamin Arzikovic testified that Townsend's vehicle was seen on security footage and came back registered to her husband.

Townsend gave a statement to Arzikovic during his investigation.

"She confirmed that she was in that vehicle and the thefts of catalytic converters did occur," he said.