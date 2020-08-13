Case proceeds in theft of catalytic converters

The case against one of the defendants charged in the theft of several catalytic converters earlier this year will continue after a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Darla J. Townsend, 56, of Zion, Ill., had her case bound over by Commissioner Loren Keating and will be back in court for a judicial pre-trial hearing Sept. 30, at 9:20 a.m.
Townsend faces eight criminal charges in two separate cases against her. In one, she is charged with a felony count of conspiracy to remove a vehicle's major parts without consent and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
In the other, she is charged with three felony counts of removing a vehicle's major parts without consent as a party to a crime and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.
Townsend's co-defendant, Joseph M. Grana, 32, of Racine, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime in July. In exchange, four felony charges of conspiracy to remove a vehicle's major parts without consent were dismissed and read in.
Grana was placed on two years probation by Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder. The criminal complaint also stated that Grana was linked to a string of catalytic converter thefts in Lake County, Ill., where he formerly lived, along with Gurnee, Waukegan, Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha.
Officers testify
The charges against both stemmed from thefts at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital (St. Catherine's) and also at Tinseltown Theater in Kenosha.
In the theft at the theater, Kenosha Police Department court liaison officer Albert Gonzalez testified that a couple stepped into their car, and when they started it up, the man heard a "metal-on-metal" sound.
At that point, someone popped up from under the car with a grinder tool in their hand, Gonzalez said.
"(The victim saw the person) jump into the car that was backed into the stall next to him," he said. "He saw a female in the car (who) was smoking a cigarette."
When police arrived, the criminal complaint states they found the exhaust system had been cut through on both sides of the catalytic converter.
In the three thefts from the hospital Jan. 27, Pleasant Prairie police officer Benjamin Arzikovic testified that Townsend's vehicle was seen on security footage and came back registered to her husband.
Townsend gave a statement to Arzikovic during his investigation.
"She confirmed that she was in that vehicle and the thefts of catalytic converters did occur," he said.
Arzikovic said Townsend denied she removed the converters, but did identify Grana as the person who did.
"She verbally identified the other individual as Joseph Grana," Arzikovic said.
Arzikovic also testified that footage showed Townsend's vehicle parking near each of the victim's vehicles and that someone is seen stepping out of Townsend's vehicle.
Grana told police that he had been taking the converters "partially because of his drug habits and partially because he owed a drug dealer money," and that he had been getting death threats because of the debt, according to the complaint.
