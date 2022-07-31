Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 91. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 85. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 80. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 72. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 69. Singer Michael Penn is 64. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 63. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 62. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 62. Actor Jesse Borrego is 60. Actor Demian Bichir is 59. Rapper Coolio is 59. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 59. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 58. Movie director Sam Mendes is 57. Country singer George Ducas is 56. Actor Jennifer Gareis is 52. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 50. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 49. Actor Jason Momoa is 43. Actor Honeysuckle Weeks is 43. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 41. Actor Taylor Fry is 41. Actor Elijah Kelley is 36.
Celebrity Birthdays Aug. 1
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wildly popular Taste of Wisconsin Festival is going on in Downtown Kenosha for its final season this weekend.
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: No suspects arrested and no injuries following reported disturbance, gunshot fired at apartment on city's North side
Kenosha police and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an apartment building on the city’s north side Monday night following a repo…
A 45-year-old Kenosha man is facing multiple drug-related charges after allegedly selling cocaine laced with fentanyl near a school last month.
Woman who died from injuries in crash adored children, cherished family and enjoyed car rides with husband of 70 years
Marilyn Kutzler loved children, spending time with her family and the car rides she and her husband Jack would take to run errands around town.
Kenosha County has identified its first confirmed case of orthopoxvirus, otherwise know as monkeypox, Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Monday.
Film and horror movie fanatics David and Jen Haight will host Kenosha’s first-ever horror film festival, Port of Fear, July 30, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The 14-year-old boy who drowned at a campground pond in Bristol over the weekend has been identified by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departmen…
Salem Lakes man who fled scene of weekend crash charged in death of 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman
A Salem Lakes man was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court following the death of an 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman in a two-ve…
A 14-year-old boy has drowned in a pond at campground in Bristol, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported Sunday.
The final Taste of Wisconsin festival in Downtown Kenosha is a hit.