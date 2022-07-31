Celebrity Birthdays Aug. 1

Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 91. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 85. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 80. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 72. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 69. Singer Michael Penn is 64. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 63. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 62. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 62. Actor Jesse Borrego is 60. Actor Demian Bichir is 59. Rapper Coolio is 59. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 59. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 58. Movie director Sam Mendes is 57. Country singer George Ducas is 56. Actor Jennifer Gareis is 52. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 50. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 49. Actor Jason Momoa is 43. Actor Honeysuckle Weeks is 43. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 41. Actor Taylor Fry is 41. Actor Elijah Kelley is 36.