Westosha Central High School is getting ahead of the game in anticipation of large crowds for Friday night's playoff football game against the Burlington Demons.

The school will be pre-selling tickets for Friday's Level 2 playoff game vs. Burlington on Thursday.

People can purchase tickets in the gym lobby from 7 a.m. until noon. All tickets are $6.

If you have any questions, please contact the Westosha Central Athletic Department at (262) 843-2321.