The odds of winning the lottery are slim, but the odds of winning Central High School STEM Aviation Program sweepstakes, which are one in 5,000 could leave winners soaring.

The sweepstakes will run until 5,000 tickets are sold or Sept. 8-- whichever comes first. Tickets are one for $100, three for $250, six for $500 and 14 for $1,000, and they can be purchased at falconaviation.org/the-cockpit/sweepstakes.

Funds from the sweepstakes will go toward the aviation program, which provides scholarships for students in the program pursuing further aviation education.

The program is also seeking a permanent hanger in the Burlington Airport.

Since its inception in 2015, the aviation program has built __ aircraft, and __ students participate. Of those students, __ were women, __ are furthering their education in aviation and __ are __.