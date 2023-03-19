PADDOCK LAKE -- Central High School students can expect to be greeted by new and improved facilities and structures upon returning to school in the fall for the 2023-24 school, as construction and renovation projects continue to make headway.

The projects, which come after a $39.6 million referendum was approved in the fall 2021 election, include a new gymnasium, cafeteria/commons, auditorium, locker rooms and fitness center. Renovations to the kitchen, library, offices, family and consumer sciences classrooms and band and choir rooms were also included in the referendum projects, along with relocating art and SOAR classrooms, updating classrooms and repairing parking lots, drives and Falcon Way.

"We've had some bumps in the road, and we're still seeing some supply chain issues, but I think, from a standpoint of continuing to make progress, I think we're doing a really, really good job on that," said Central High School District Administrator John Gendron. "

I think the goal still is that the majority of the renovation is going to be done in September. I think we still are going to have some things that will linger into the fall, but we will be open in the fall."

