Chanukah concert set Dec. 18

“My musical inspiration started when I was just a kid listening to my dad’s record collection. Later on, I had an early morning paper route, and it afforded me the chance to purchase my first guitar, along with some rock n roll records and a few guitar lessons to boot,” said Lil Rev. “That was 38 years ago, and I’ve lived each day to listen to, play, perform and teach music any chance I can get. It still amazes me all these years later that I am able to make my living doing what I love! As of 2020, my music career largely revolves around touring North America, teaching at music camps, festivals, and concert series, as well as presenting my one-man musical history shows like ‘Scraps of Quilting Music,’ ‘Jews n Blues,’ and the ‘Jews of Tin Pan Alley.’”