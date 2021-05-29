Charles F. Blankley

KENOSHA - Charles F. Blankley, III 84 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Casa Del Mare Assisted Living, Kenosha, WI.

He was born September 10, 1936, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Charles and Irma (Rosing) Blankley, II. He grew up in Kenosha, and spent many years living in other surrounding cities, including Racine, WI where he was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962 before his honorable discharge.

Charles was a fan of horseshoes, whether watching or playing, he was there; he traveled all over to attend National Horseshoe Pitching Tournaments. He was also a baseball fan, usually rooting for the Chicago Cubs, and in recent years, he rooted for the Milwaukee Brewers. Charles was a talented woodworker, and enjoyed camping, and senior bus trips to hotel casinos.

Survivors include his children: Jeffrey (Michelle) Blankley of Antioch, IL, Tim (Mignon) Blankley of Beach Park, IL, Tina (Nate) Engel of Gurnee, IL, and Eric Blankley of Milwaukee, WI; his wife, Rose Dahlin; a brother, Philip Blankley; grandchildren: Nathan Blankley, Emily, Aaron and Tyler Engel, and Robert and Paige Blankley; and many nieces and nephews.