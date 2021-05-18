Attention all the senior loving adopters out there!Charley is in WIsconsin!! This southern belle is 10 plus years, but don't... View on PetFinder
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
An 18-year-old man was shot to death early Friday, with Kenosha Police investigating the death as a homicide.
Kenosha Police have announced two more arrests in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Kenosha early Friday.
An argument over spilled water kicked off a series of events that led to the shooting death in Kenosha of an 18-year-old Kenosha man Friday.
Kenosha police quickly responding to a call of a large fight reportedly involving weapons outside Lincoln Park near Lincoln Middle School arre…
A Tesla driver was allegedly asleep as his car sped along Interstate 94 at 80 mph on autopilot Sunday morning.
A Carthage College student was charged with possession of child pornography Wednesday.
A motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in the 6300 block of 52nd Street was a father of eight and a mechanic who enjoye…
A Kenosha man was charged with a hate crime Monday after he allegedly shouted racial slurs at a neighbor’s family and aggressively drove a veh…
Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old are in custody, alleged to have been armed when gunfire exploded on a residential Kenosha street Monday a…
