Chase on Pershing leads to felony charges

The vehicle initially pulled over, but as the officer made it to the passenger side, the defendant reportedly took off at a high rate of speed. The officer stated that Mahmudi continued northbound on Pershing at about 60 mph, then eastbound onto 50th Street and southbound on 40th Avenue and 52nd Street, where the speed reached approximately 70 mph in a 25 mph zone.

As the pursuit continued, the officer observed the defendant’s vehicle “violently go upwards and then side to side,” and it was clear it had crashed into something. When the officer got to the area, he saw that Mahmudi’s vehicle had collided with a parked vehicle and then left the scene.

Because of the damage sustained in the crash, the Mahmudi’s vehicle didn’t get far, the complaint states, and was located in the 5900 block of 40th Avenue.

Police took Mahmudi into custody and observed that he had a strong odor of intoxicants and bloodshot and glassy eyes. Mahmudi was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test are pending.

During a search of the defendant, police found three individual baggies inside a larger baggie with a total weight of 3.7 grams that tested positive for cocaine.

Court records indicate the defendant has previous drunken driving convictions on Feb. 10 and Nov. 2, 2020, both in Kenosha County.

