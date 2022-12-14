Chavez Learning Station Head Start Program receives food donations from Snap Fitness

On Friday, Andre and Rebecca Adams, owners of Snap Fitness, located at 5506 75th St., donated food items collected from gym members to families of the Kenosha Unified School District Head Start Program at the Cesar Chavez Learning Station, located at 6300 27th Ave.

From Nov. 4 to Nov. 25, gym members were encouraged to bring in non-perishable food items in and would have the chance to receive a free InBody scan, free PT consultation and $10 credit toward supplements.

To be entered, members recorded how many items they donated along with their names. The more donated, the better the chance to achieve the incentive.

"People don't think of having a gym fundraiser," Rebecca Adams said. "The drive was successful and we were pleasantly surprised at first because we are a gym holding a food drive."

Head Start was selected because the program serves children and families that demonstrate economic need.

"For us, the donations are very important as a way of giving back to our community and families in need," Andre Adams said in an email. "As a minority-women owned small business, we understand how difficult it can be for underprivileged families to provide adequate nutrition and education for their children. With Rebecca’s background in education and myself as a minority business owner, we value the health and education focus of the Head Start program by KUSD."

Andre and Rebecca Adams are continuing their philanthropical efforts in December with a donation drive for Kindred Kitties and the Safe Harbor Humane Society.

From Dec. 6 to Dec. 25, the gym is collecting non-scented clay cat litter, washable dog toys, wet and dry dog food, canned cat food (pate or classic), leashes, collars and harnesses of all sizes, stretch and scratch scratch posts and Fancy Feast Wet Kitten Food - Tender Turkey Feast, Tender Ocean Whitefish Feast or any other brand pate-style wet kitten food.

The drive will also have incentives for donations. The person who donates the most items will receive a free copy of the eight-week shred eBook, a $10 supplement credit and 50% an InBody scan.

For more details, email Kenosha2@SnapFitness.com.