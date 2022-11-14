Chaz L. Fitzpatrick, 21, of Racine, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, and carrying a concealed weapon.
A 67-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly possessing large quantities of child pornography.
City of Kenosha residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in a non-binding referendum in support of legalized, taxed and regulated marijuana.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
Kenosha County voters Tuesday night told their state legislators by a close margin that they favored Wisconsin becoming a sanctuary for gun owners.
A driver is in custody after allegedly driving recklessly and then reportedly fleeing to a home in the 8700 block Third Avenue in the early ho…
Jordan Davis scored 13 points and was tough like his brother in a victory over Stanford in the Brew City Battle.
Curt Neal joined the Wisconsin football team after an ACL tear. The former four-star recruit is making an impact already.
A woman thought to have been killed by her husband along with her four children last month actually died by suicide, authorities said Monday.
David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau Tuesday evening.
