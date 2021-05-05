Cherry Crush (CC)

Meet cherry crush (also known as cc),a 5 year old Wheaton terrier. This sweet girl weighs about 30 pounds,is crate... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Meet cherry crush (also known as cc),a 5 year old Wheaton terrier. This sweet girl weighs about 30 pounds,is crate... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Kenosha man who fired a gun during a road-rage incident outside a popular Kenosha restaurant will spend 16 months in prison.
Kenosha police are seeking two men who fled the scene after the vehicle they were riding in struck a home in the 4600 block of Fifth Avenue Su…
TREVOR — Two families, each with two children, are displaced, their homes a total loss after a fire broke out near a fence between the homes Sunday.
Firefighters and police rescued a 15-year-old Kenosha boy after he slipped and fell while he and a friend stood atop a series of dredging pipe…
After his disorderly conduct arrest while protesting the return to duty of the police officer who shot his nephew, Justin Blake — Jacob Blake’…
The Kenosha Police officer who shot Jacob Blake was suspended for three days by the Police Department after the gun he was issued following th…
They had just finished their takeout dinner Saturday night and were walking past the Duck Creek Kitchen & Bar in the Oneida Casino, when t…
A domestic disturbance ended in a suicide Monday night.
Lindsay and Greg Capoun grew up on the golf range.
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.