Chicago Bears: Add Graham, Robert Quinn

Quinn's arrival signals the end for Floyd in Chicago. The Bears picked up Floyd's fifth-year option prior to last season, but the team opted to release him before the $13.2 million option became fully guaranteed on the first day of the league year.

Floyd -- the ninth overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft -- started 54 games and notched 18.5 career sacks for the Bears, but he never developed into a consistent pass-rusher, even when paired with perennial Pro Bowler Khalil Mack, who commands double-teams on virtually every snap.

Floyd, 27, recorded a career-low three sacks in 2019.

"I think Leonard wants to be more productive as a pass-rusher," Bears general manager Ryan Pace said at last month's NFL combine. "We want him to be more productive there too. He's close in a lot of areas when you look at the pressures and those things. He just needs to finish a little better on the quarterback.

"But I think when you're evaluating him, you have to factor in everything. His run defense, his ability in coverage. We consider him our SAM outside linebacker, so we value what he can do in coverage and think sometimes that goes a little underrated for what he does in that area, for a guy that's of his stature. Not many outside linebackers can drop in coverage like he does, so that's a factor."

Floyd joins an ever-growing list of disappointing former Chicago first-round picks. The Bears released receiver Kevin White -- the seventh pick of the 2015 NFL draft -- after four injury-plagued seasons. The team is also actively attempting to acquire a veteran quarterback to compete with Mitchell Trubisky, one of the league's lowest-rated passers. Chicago traded up to draft Trubisky second overall in 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0