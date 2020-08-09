Chicago quarantine order cited in closure of Lake Geneva movie theater

But without new movie releases from Hollywood — another side-effect of the coronavirus pandemic — Emagine had trouble drawing crowds.

Paul Glantz, chairman of Michigan-based Emagine Entertaintment, cited poor attendance in the decision to close the Lake Geneva property today.

“Attendance was abysmal, so it did not make sense for us to stay open,” Glantz said.

On its Facebook page, Emagine Geneva Lakes announced that the theater is closing temporarily effective July 31. The announcement referred to awaiting new movie releases and possibly offering special events in the interim.

Officials are hoping to win the rights to use the movie screens for live-streaming of rock concerts, which could reopen the business for one day or weekend periodically.

“We thank you for your understanding and support,” the Facebook post said. “All of us at Emagine look forward to serving you again soon.”

Without any major new movies coming from Hollywood, Emagine had tried courting patrons with older classics. But that approach proved unsuccessful.

“People say they want to watch the classic films on the ‘big screen,’” Glantz said, “but they don’t come out to see them.”