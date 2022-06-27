 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL

Chinooks get to Kingfish early

  • 0

MEQUON — The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks 16-0 on Sunday night.

Lakeshore scored seven runs in the second inning. Three of those came off of a Garrett Martin three-run home run. They added on four in the third, one in the sixth and four in the eighth. Kenosha was kept off the board the entire game.

Eric Chalus was credited with the win after going six innings and allowing no runs.

Kenosha pitcher Lin Chen-Wei was charged with the loss after throwing 1⅔ innings, conceding six runs.

Kenosha will host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in the finale of a two-game series at Simmons Field tonight. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert