Chinooks get to Kingfish early

MEQUON — The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks 16-0 on Sunday night.
Lakeshore scored seven runs in the second inning. Three of those came off of a Garrett Martin three-run home run. They added on four in the third, one in the sixth and four in the eighth. Kenosha was kept off the board the entire game.
Eric Chalus was credited with the win after going six innings and allowing no runs.
Kenosha pitcher Lin Chen-Wei was charged with the loss after throwing 1⅔ innings, conceding six runs.
Kenosha will host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in the finale of a two-game series at Simmons Field tonight. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.