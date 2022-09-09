Chloe is a small cat weighing only 7.5 lbs but don't let that fool you she has a big personality!... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department conducted an undercover operation within the village in August and September to iden…
The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.
Feb. 10, 1989—Aug. 30, 2022
The number of law enforcement officers in the state ticked down again in 2022, setting a new record for the lowest statewide total since the Wisconsin Department of Justice started tracking the numbers in 2008.
One person was taken into custody by local law enforcement Saturday morning as part of a response to a report of shots fired.
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
Scoops ice cream shop owner Julie Soldenwagner is an unabashed booster for Kenosha, and she’s hoping to help change the city’s image.
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday.
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.