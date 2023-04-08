“You can see yourself in some of these characters,” she said. “We see Mary Magdalene’s struggles with alcoholism, and Matthew is a tax collector, so people hate him. He’s also high-functioning autistic, so he knows what it’s like to be an outsider. We also see Jesus’ mother, Mary, struggling with being a widow and being lonely.”

“The Chosen’s” storylines highlight people whose lives are not usually explored in biblical dramas.

“Peter was married,” Ruth said of the Disciple. “This series explores what life was like for his wife. She has to deal with him being gone all the time.”

That’s why, Andy added, “people feel so connected to this story.”

On the road

The Buehlers took their interest in “The Chosen” beyond the screen when they signed up to be extras for the show.

That meant traveling from their home in Pleasant Prairie to Texas, for filming of major scenes, including the famous “Loaves and Fishes,” when Jesus fed a crowd of 5,000 people, using only a few loaves of bread and pieces of fish.

That scene, filmed in late spring 2022, featured about 12,000 extras, who came to the film set from 36 countries.

When the show’s creator asked people to sign up as extras for season three, Andy and Ruth immediately applied for a spot.

“We had joked that it would have been fun to be an extra for the Sermon on the Mount scene in season two,” Ruth said. “So, this time we decided to do it.”

They first signed up in January of 2022, eventually selecting certain dates and timeslots.

“We knew this was in Texas, in late spring, so we asked our kids if they wanted to go with us,” Andy said. “We turned it into a family trip, visiting our cousins in that area.”

Their son, Isaac, had just graduated with a nursing degree from Cedarville University in Ohio “and this would be his last hurrah with us before he moved,” Ruth said. (Isaac now works as an oncology nurse in Dayton, and Katie is a junior at Cedarville University, also studying nursing.)

Because this was 2022, COVID-19 guidelines were still in place.

“We had to follow all the Screen Actors Guild COVID testing protocols,” Ruth said. “We had to wear masks on the buses and have a negative test result to be on the set.”

That wasn’t all that was required, however.

Andy Buehler stopped cutting his hair and trimming his beard months before the filming, to look like a man of the first century.

They also secured their own costumes, including hair coverings for the women — and the men, too, if they had modern haircuts.

“Luckily, a church in Illinois donated their costumes from a Passion play,” Ruth said.

On the set

Once in Texas, the Buehlers joined the throngs for the big crowd scenes.

And while it was fun, it wasn’t always comfortable.

“They were having a heat wave, and it was 105 degrees with no shade,” Ruth said. “We were out there for 16 hours a day, wearing layers of clothing.”

“The Chosen” crew did what they could to keep everyone safe and comfortable, using cooling tents and handing out bottles of water but “a lot of people still passed out in the heat,” Andy said.

Ruth’s favorite part of the filming “was toward night one day. The actor playing Jesus stood in front of the crowd and said the Lord’s Prayer in first-century Aramaic,” she said. “It was a beautiful, starry night. He then invited everyone to say the prayer in their own languages. I had people around me from Germany, Africa, Australia and all over. It was amazing to hear.”

There were funny moments, too, like when the extras received their bread and fish for the big scene — “and Andy got his from Judas Iscariot,” Ruth recalled, laughing. (As they point out, however, at that time in history, Judas is still a trusted Disciple.)

While working as extras, “we met so many great people, from all over the world, and we’re still in contact with some of them,” Andy said. “Everyone hopes to be seen on the screen, but for us, the experience itself was worth it. We got to do it as a family, which was great.”

The Buehler family might be in some of the scenes that made it into the final cut of “The Chosen’s” third season, but they don’t know for sure.

“I haven’t felt the need to pause the scenes and look for us,” Ruth said. “We’re in the credits, so we know we’re in there somewhere, but it was just a very special experience.”

As for Andy, he “saw one of the people we met in a scene. He was in the right place at the right time.”

Back home

The Buehlers continue to watch “The Chosen,” which could run for several seasons, depending on how much the show’s creator intends to show of the Disciples’ lives.

Andy, who works as Kenosha County’s planning and development director, now has shorter hair and a trimmed beard, and Ruth is a local celebrity — at least at Tall Oaks Christian Academy in Pleasant Prairie, where she volunteers.

“Those kids could swear that I’m a star,” she said with a laugh. “They were very excited that we were doing this.”

Ruth also works as a substitute teacher at Indian Trail High School, where both their children graduated.

The audience for “The Chosen” continues to grow, with plans for more seasons and national TV ads for the show running during the Easter season.

The show, Ruth said, “can be enjoyed even if you don’t believe in the Bible, like we do. You can enjoy watching it just for the historical story. People of all ages watch this show.”

And if “The Chosen” is looking for extras again?

“We would jump at the chance to do it,” Andy said. “We like the show a lot, and it was fun. We never imagined we would ever be in a film production, and it was so interesting to do and to see how they work on these big scenes.”

“The Chosen” show creator has hinted he may keep the story going “until all the Disciples are martyred,” Ruth said. “We know how the stories end, but we don’t know all the events that will happen.”

In any case, Andy Buehler will be ready to start growing that epic beard again.