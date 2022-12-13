Christian Life boys basketball crunches crosstown rival Reuther

The crosstown rivalry of the two of the smaller high schools in Kenosha County is alive and well.

And this year, it was the little engine that could - and did.

The Christian Life Eagles boys basketball squad got a game-high 22 points from Sam Jennings and cruised to a 59-40 victory over what head coach Duke Montgomery calls crosstown rival Reuther Monday night in an annual tradition that usually "comes down to a buzzer beater."

This year, no such drama was needed.

The Eagles improved to 4-1 on the season and are currently tied for first place in the Midwest Classic Conference at 2-0 with Heritage Christian and Brookfield Academy.

Jennings, a senior captain, scored 20 of his 22 in the first half, and fellow senior captain Camren Simpson added 19 points in the win.

Junior Will Barris chipped in 12 points for the Eagles.

Reuther dropped to 1-3 on the young season.

Montgomery, now in his second season at the helm, feels really good about this year's team.

Along with assistant coaches

School: CHRISTAIN LIFE SCHOOL

Coach, Years in Position: 2

Career Record: 9 & 15 LAST SEASON

Best time to reach you: ANYTIME

Assistant Coaches: DEVON JACKON AND TRAEL McCLELLAN

Last year's record (Overall, Conference): 9-15 (2 CONFERENCE WINS)

Number of Players (and letter-winners) in Program: 14 THIS SEASON - 3 LETTER WINNERS

Key returning letter-winners, year in school, position, accomplishments (including

all-conference, team awards): THE FOLLOWING SENIORS ARE RETURNING:

SAM JENNINGS (G) - TEAM CPT. KENOSHA COUNTY 2ND TEAM. MCC HONORABLE MENTION LAST SEASON.

CAMREN SIMPSON (G) - TEAM CPT

JACK HELZER (F)

VAUGHN RICKER (F)

MICAH STANPHILL (G)

Other letter-winners, year in school, position: JR. WILL BARRIS (F), JR. NOLAN CARROL, JR. MASON SIMPSON

Newcomers, year, positions:

Graduated seniors (losses), accomplishments:

What are your expectations entering the season in both the conference and

overall? Why? WE ARE AN UNDERRATED TEAM IN KENOSHA COUNTY. I NUMBER ONE GOAL IS TO PROVE EVERYONE WRONG.

Will there be any notable achievements (school records, etc.) on the horizon this

season? If so, what are they?

How does the conference stack up this year?

What are this year’s prospects?

How good can this team be? I believe this season will be a good one for CLS. We have returning leadership but the core of the team is still young.

Coaching and team

goals? To improve everyday

School: Reuther Central Bulldogs

Coach, Years in Position: Cliff McKenzie; 10th Year

Career Record: 89-98

Best time to reach you: Anytime

Assistant Coaches: Jeman Howze

Last year's record (Overall, Conference): 11-9; 8-2

Number of Players (and letter-winners) in Program: 23 (4)

Key returning letter-winners, year in school, position, accomplishments (including

all-conference, team awards):

Kamauri Leavell; Junior; Guard; 1st team Indian Trails-Blue; 15.5ppg

Jamarie Osbourne; Senior Forward;7.0ppg

Jermaine Hayden; Senior; Forward; 3.9ppg

Other letter-winners, year in school, position:

Connor Young; Senior; Guard; 4.1ppg

Newcomers, year, positions:

Avantay Johnson; Junior, Guard

Canin McKinney; Senior; Forward

Graduated seniors (losses), accomplishments:

Jaquavion Keys; Paris Roby

What are your expectations entering the season in both the conference and

overall? Why? We expect to contend for the Indian Trail-Blue Conference

championship. Playing good consistent fundamental basketball getting

better each time the Bulldogs take the court.

Will there be any notable achievements (school records, etc.) on the horizon this

season? If so, what are they? From a personal standpoint, reaching my 100

career wins here at Reuther this season.

How does the conference stack up this year?

1. Reuther

2. Maranatha Baptist Academy

3. Mountain Top

4. Academy of Excellence

What are this year's prospects? How good can this team be? Coaching and team

goals?

The return of Avantay Johnson from Texas. He's our defensive standout,

brings a ton of energy and is very active around the rim and has improved

on his offensive game.

Canin McKinney comes with intensity and is very versatile with a high IQ.

Jamarie Osbourne will be one of our top outside shooters who can light it

up real quick.

Kamauri Leavell has an all-around game and could be one of the top

players here in Kenosha.

Jermaine Hayden gives us that steady presence and leadership in the

locker room.