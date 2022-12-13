Christian Life boys basketball crunches crosstown rival Reuther

The crosstown rivalry of the two of the smaller high schools in Kenosha County is alive and well.
And this year, it was the little engine that could - and did.
The Christian Life Eagles boys basketball squad got a game-high 22 points from Sam Jennings and cruised to a 59-40 victory over what head coach Duke Montgomery calls crosstown rival Reuther Monday night in an annual tradition that usually "comes down to a buzzer beater."
This year, no such drama was needed.
The Eagles improved to 4-1 on the season and are currently tied for first place in the Midwest Classic Conference at 2-0 with Heritage Christian and Brookfield Academy.
Jennings, a senior captain, scored 20 of his 22 in the first half, and fellow senior captain Camren Simpson added 19 points in the win.
Junior Will Barris chipped in 12 points for the Eagles.
Reuther dropped to 1-3 on the young season.
Montgomery, now in his second season at the helm, feels really good about this year's team.
Along with assistant coaches
School: CHRISTAIN LIFE SCHOOL
Coach, Years in Position: 2
Career Record: 9 & 15 LAST SEASON
Best time to reach you: ANYTIME
Assistant Coaches: DEVON JACKON AND TRAEL McCLELLAN
Last year's record (Overall, Conference): 9-15 (2 CONFERENCE WINS)
Number of Players (and letter-winners) in Program: 14 THIS SEASON - 3 LETTER WINNERS
Key returning letter-winners, year in school, position, accomplishments (including
all-conference, team awards): THE FOLLOWING SENIORS ARE RETURNING:
SAM JENNINGS (G) - TEAM CPT. KENOSHA COUNTY 2ND TEAM. MCC HONORABLE MENTION LAST SEASON.
CAMREN SIMPSON (G) - TEAM CPT
JACK HELZER (F)
VAUGHN RICKER (F)
MICAH STANPHILL (G)
Other letter-winners, year in school, position: JR. WILL BARRIS (F), JR. NOLAN CARROL, JR. MASON SIMPSON
Newcomers, year, positions:
Graduated seniors (losses), accomplishments:
What are your expectations entering the season in both the conference and
overall? Why? WE ARE AN UNDERRATED TEAM IN KENOSHA COUNTY. I NUMBER ONE GOAL IS TO PROVE EVERYONE WRONG.
Will there be any notable achievements (school records, etc.) on the horizon this
season? If so, what are they?
How does the conference stack up this year?
What are this year’s prospects?
How good can this team be? I believe this season will be a good one for CLS. We have returning leadership but the core of the team is still young.
Coaching and team
goals? To improve everyday
School: Reuther Central Bulldogs
Coach, Years in Position: Cliff McKenzie; 10th Year
Career Record: 89-98
Best time to reach you: Anytime
Assistant Coaches: Jeman Howze
Last year's record (Overall, Conference): 11-9; 8-2
Number of Players (and letter-winners) in Program: 23 (4)
Key returning letter-winners, year in school, position, accomplishments (including
all-conference, team awards):
Kamauri Leavell; Junior; Guard; 1st team Indian Trails-Blue; 15.5ppg
Jamarie Osbourne; Senior Forward;7.0ppg
Jermaine Hayden; Senior; Forward; 3.9ppg
Other letter-winners, year in school, position:
Connor Young; Senior; Guard; 4.1ppg
Newcomers, year, positions:
Avantay Johnson; Junior, Guard
Canin McKinney; Senior; Forward
Graduated seniors (losses), accomplishments:
Jaquavion Keys; Paris Roby
What are your expectations entering the season in both the conference and
overall? Why? We expect to contend for the Indian Trail-Blue Conference
championship. Playing good consistent fundamental basketball getting
better each time the Bulldogs take the court.
Will there be any notable achievements (school records, etc.) on the horizon this
season? If so, what are they? From a personal standpoint, reaching my 100
career wins here at Reuther this season.
How does the conference stack up this year?
1. Reuther
2. Maranatha Baptist Academy
3. Mountain Top
4. Academy of Excellence
What are this year’s prospects? How good can this team be? Coaching and team
goals?
The return of Avantay Johnson from Texas. He’s our defensive standout,
brings a ton of energy and is very active around the rim and has improved
on his offensive game.
Canin McKinney comes with intensity and is very versatile with a high IQ.
Jamarie Osbourne will be one of our top outside shooters who can light it
up real quick.
Kamauri Leavell has an all-around game and could be one of the top
players here in Kenosha.
Jermaine Hayden gives us that steady presence and leadership in the
locker room.