Christian Life Football: Eagles poised to make noise in Midwest Classic

All you have to do is take a look at the progression from head coach Jack Decker and the Christian Life High School football team.

From two wins in 2019 to three in 2020 to five in 2021, the Eagles are the epitome

School: Christian Life School

Coach, Years in Position: 4th Season Varsity Head Coach, 2 Seasons JV Head Coach (Team was JV only)

Career Record: 10 - 16

2019 2-7

2020 3-4 (Shortened covid year)

2021 5-5

Cell Contact: 262 496 9966

Best time to reach you: 9:30 – 11:30 am or evenings 7:00 – 9:30

Assistant Coaches: Bob Johnson (DC and assistant head coach), Andre Holmes (OC), Andy Helzer, Ryan Markowski, Chris Lomasney, Ross Toeller, Don Nephew

Last years record (Overall, Conference): 3-4 / 5-5

Number of Players (and letter-winners) in Program: 30 16 Letter winners

Key returning letter-winners, year in school, position, accomplishments (including

all-conference, team awards):

Erik Decker (Senior Team Captain QB) 1st Team All Conference, 1st Team All County, 30 TDs last season 11 Rushing 19 Passing. 40 Career TDs. 2021 Erik had 2285 total yards, 1845 passing / 440 rushing. Erik is the KCLS all time passing and scoring leader.

Jack Helzer (Senior Team Captain C / DE) Jack is a three time All Conference selection and a two time All County selection. Last season he was selected to both OL and DE. He Led the state in FF with 6, and also had 12 TFL, 4.5 SCK, 4 FUM. 2021 KCLS Defensive Lineman of the year. Jack has two college offers.

Dequavion Pinter (WR / DB) 19 rec 424 yds 24 YPC 7 TDs as a freshman varsity starter. Prep redzones top WR in Wisconsin class of 2025. Pinter is already receiving D1 college interest.

Jesse Bogaczyk (Senior Team Captain) Honorable Mention All Conference / 1st Team All County, KCLS Defensive Player of the year. 51 TTCK, 1 fum, 1 INT which he returned for a TD.

Eli Rodriguez (Junior Assistant Captain) Honorable Mention All Conference. 2021 KCLS Offensive Lineman of the year.

Landon Cashmore (Junior Assistant Captain) Started at OLB all season and was 3rd in TTCK. Landon worked his way into the starting RB spot last season and averaged 5.8 yards per carry

Other letter-winners, year in school, position:

Charlie Boyer, Senior, WR / DB

Hayden Sunday, Senior, WR / OL / LB

Dylan Jecevicus, Senior, OL / DL

Ryder Marrero, Senior, OL / DL

Alex Nephew, Senior, OL / DL

Silas McWilliams, Senior, LB / RB / WR

Jacob Plapp, Sophomore, OL / DL

Steven Palmer, Sophomore LB / DL /OL

Payton Smith, Sophomore RB / DB

Gabe Helzer, Sophomore QB / WR / DB

Newcomers, year, positions:

Eli Neal, Junior, WR / DB

Josiah Hernandez, Freshman, LB / RB

Ben Goodwill, Freshman, WR / DB

Andrew Hauser, Sophomore WR / DB

Graduated seniors (losses), accomplishments:

Carl Travis WR / DB 50 rec 894 yds 1st Team All County / 1st Team All Conference Team MVP. Carl is playing football for Ripon College.

Joel Flores LB / OL / WR 2nd in TTCK on the team. Joel is playing football for Concordia University Mequon.

Marcus Ramirez RB / LB Led the team in tackles, forced 3 fumbles, rushed for 231 yds on 41 carries. Marcus is playing football for Concordia University Mequon.

Gabriel Diaz WR / DB 28 rec for 341 yds 3 TDs

Vinnie Oneido OL / DL

What are your expectations entering the season in both the conference and

overall? Why?

We are not going to overlook anyone. There are a number of very good teams in our conference. We are going to take each game one play at a time. Our expectation is to execute the next play flawlessly with intensity.

What are this year’s prospects? How good can this team be? Coaching and team

goals?

This is a very close-knit team that has played together for a long time. Some of the seniors have been on the same team for more than 8 years. Like most smaller schools the key to our season will be staying healthy. If we can do that, play aggressively, and everyone consistently does their job - it will be a great season for the Eagles. This team chose Micah 7:8 as the rally cry. Do not gloat over me, my enemy! Though I have fallen, I will rise. Though I sit in darkness, the Lord will be my light.

Please attach the following information:

● Statistics from last season

● Official roster

● Team schedule

2022 CHRISTIAN LIFE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

8 / 19 Kingdom Prep 7:00(Bradford stadium)

8 / 26 at University School 7:00(University school)

9 / 2 Living Word 7:00(ITA)

9 / 9 at St Joes 7:00(Ameche)

9 / 17 Racine Lutheran 1:00 (Westosha Cent)

9 / 23 at Brookfield Academy 7:00(Brookfield acad.)

9 / 30 BCC 7:00(ITA)

10 / 7 St. Francis 7:00(Westosha Cent)

10 / 14 Dominican forfeit.

10 / 14 Cambria – Friesland 7:00 (Cambria Friesland)

2022 Christian Life School Football Roster

1 Ben Goodwill WR/DB 6’ 150 2026

2 Payton Smith RB/DB 5’8 150 2025

3 Gabe Helzer QB/WR/DB 6’ 160 2025

4 Erik Decker QB/DB 6’3 175 2023

7 Dequavion Pinter WR/DB 6’2 200 2025

10 Monchie Gunter QB/LB 5’11 175 2026

11 Charlie Boyer WR/DB 5’9 160 2023

12 Eli Neal WR/DB 6’4 195 2024

14 Landon Cashmore RB/LB 6’1 185 2024

18 Silas McWilliams RB/LB 5’9 200 2023

20 Josiah Hernandez RB/LB 5’9 185 2026

22 Dane Eide WR/DB 5’11 160 2024

33 Brennan Huckeby WR/DB 5’8 125 2026

34/54 Alexander Descourouez OL/WR/LB 6’1 188 2026

44 Andrew Hauser WR/DB 5’10 165 2025

50 Steven Palmer OL/LB/DL 5’10 220 2025

58 Malik Dail OL/LB 6’ 200 2026

60 Eli Rodriguez OL/DL 6’2 250 2024

64 Pierce Eide OL/WR/DB 5’9 175 2026

66 Landon Dissmore OL/DL/LB 6’ 235 2026

68 Jack Helzer OL/DL 6’3 260 2023

69 Dylan Jecevicus OL/DL 6’2 280 2023

70 Alex Nephew OL/DL 5’11 235 2023

72 Ryder Marrero OL/DL 6’ 350 2023

74 Garrick Madden OL/DL 6’1 265 2023

75 Jacob Plapp OL/DL 5’11 270 2025

76 Jace Anzalone OL/DL 6’ 230 2024

84/77 Hayden Sunday OL/WR/LB 6’2 230 2023

85 Thomas Van Prooyen WR/DB 5’9 150 2025

86 Jesse Bogaczyk WR/RB/DB 5’10 165 2023

Head Coach: Jack Decker, Asst Head Coach - DC: Bob Johnson, OC: Andre Holmes, AC Andy Helzer, AC Ryan Markowski,

AC Chris Lomasney, AC Ross Toeller, AC Don Nephew