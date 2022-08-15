 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian Life Football: Eagles poised to make noise in Midwest Classic

All you have to do is take a look at the progression from head coach Jack Decker and the Christian Life High School football team.

From two wins in 2019 to three in 2020 to five in 2021, the Eagles are the epitome 

School: Christian Life School

Coach, Years in Position:  4th Season Varsity Head Coach, 2 Seasons JV Head Coach (Team was JV only)

Career Record:  10 - 16

2019      2-7

2020      3-4  (Shortened covid year)

2021      5-5

Assistant Coaches: Bob Johnson (DC and assistant head coach), Andre Holmes (OC), Andy Helzer, Ryan Markowski, Chris Lomasney, Ross Toeller, Don Nephew

Last years record (Overall, Conference): 3-4 /  5-5

Number of Players (and letter-winners) in Program:  30   16 Letter winners

Key returning letter-winners, year in school, position, accomplishments (including

all-conference, team awards): 

Erik Decker (Senior Team Captain QB) 1st Team All Conference, 1st Team All County, 30 TDs last season 11 Rushing 19 Passing. 40 Career TDs. 2021 Erik had 2285 total yards, 1845 passing / 440 rushing.  Erik is the KCLS all time passing and scoring leader.

Jack Helzer (Senior Team Captain  C / DE) Jack is a three time All Conference selection and a two time All County selection. Last season he was selected to both OL and DE.  He Led the state in FF with 6, and also had 12 TFL, 4.5 SCK, 4 FUM. 2021 KCLS Defensive Lineman of the year.  Jack has two college offers.

Dequavion Pinter (WR / DB) 19 rec 424 yds 24 YPC 7 TDs as a freshman varsity starter. Prep redzones top WR in Wisconsin class of 2025. Pinter is already receiving D1 college interest.   

Jesse Bogaczyk (Senior Team Captain) Honorable Mention All Conference / 1st Team All County,  KCLS Defensive Player of the year. 51 TTCK, 1 fum, 1 INT which he returned for a TD.

Eli Rodriguez (Junior Assistant Captain) Honorable Mention All Conference. 2021 KCLS Offensive Lineman of the year.

Landon Cashmore (Junior Assistant Captain) Started at OLB all season and was 3rd in TTCK.  Landon worked his way into the starting RB spot last season and averaged 5.8 yards per carry

Other letter-winners, year in school, position:

Charlie Boyer, Senior, WR / DB

Hayden Sunday, Senior, WR / OL / LB

Dylan Jecevicus, Senior, OL / DL

Ryder Marrero, Senior, OL / DL

Alex Nephew, Senior, OL / DL

Silas McWilliams,  Senior, LB / RB / WR

Jacob Plapp, Sophomore, OL / DL

Steven Palmer, Sophomore  LB / DL /OL

Payton Smith, Sophomore RB / DB

Gabe Helzer, Sophomore QB / WR / DB

Newcomers, year, positions:

Eli Neal, Junior,  WR / DB

Josiah Hernandez, Freshman, LB / RB

Ben Goodwill, Freshman,  WR / DB

Andrew Hauser, Sophomore  WR / DB

Graduated seniors (losses), accomplishments:

Carl Travis WR / DB  50 rec 894 yds 1st Team All County / 1st Team All Conference  Team MVP. Carl is playing football for Ripon College.

Joel Flores LB / OL / WR  2nd in TTCK on the team.  Joel is playing football for Concordia University Mequon.

Marcus Ramirez  RB / LB Led the team in tackles, forced 3 fumbles, rushed for 231 yds on 41 carries. Marcus is playing football for Concordia University Mequon.

Gabriel Diaz  WR / DB  28 rec for 341 yds 3 TDs

Vinnie Oneido  OL / DL

What are your expectations entering the season in both the conference and

overall? Why?

We are not going to overlook anyone. There are a number of very good teams in our conference. We are going to take each game one play at a time. Our expectation is to execute the next play flawlessly with intensity.

What are this year’s prospects? How good can this team be? Coaching and team

goals?

This is a very close-knit team that has played together for a long time. Some of the seniors have been on the same team for more than 8 years.  Like most smaller schools the key to our season will be staying healthy. If we can do that, play aggressively, and everyone consistently does their job - it will be a great season for the Eagles. This team chose Micah 7:8 as the rally cry.   Do not gloat over me, my enemy! Though I have fallen, I will rise. Though I sit in darkness, the Lord will be my light.

Please attach the following information:

● Statistics from last season

https://www.wissports.net/stats/team_instance/6406187?subseason=750990&amp;tab=team_instance_player_stats&amp;tool=4541006

● Official roster

● Team schedule

2022 CHRISTIAN LIFE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

8 / 19  Kingdom Prep                        7:00(Bradford stadium)

8 / 26  at University School              7:00(University school)

9 / 2    Living Word                            7:00(ITA)

9 / 9    at St Joes                                 7:00(Ameche)

9 / 17  Racine Lutheran                     1:00 (Westosha Cent)

9 / 23  at Brookfield Academy          7:00(Brookfield acad.)

9 / 30  BCC                                          7:00(ITA)

10 / 7  St. Francis                               7:00(Westosha Cent)

10 / 14  Dominican forfeit.

10 / 14 Cambria – Friesland             7:00 (Cambria Friesland)

 

2022 Christian Life School Football Roster

1             Ben Goodwill                     WR/DB                 6’            150                       2026

2             Payton Smith                     RB/DB                  5’8         150                       2025

3             Gabe Helzer                       QB/WR/DB         6’            160                       2025     

4             Erik Decker                        QB/DB                  6’3         175                       2023

7             Dequavion Pinter             WR/DB                 6’2         200                       2025

10           Monchie Gunter               QB/LB                  5’11       175                       2026

11           Charlie  Boyer                   WR/DB                 5’9         160                       2023

12           Eli Neal                               WR/DB                 6’4         195                       2024

14           Landon Cashmore            RB/LB                   6’1         185                       2024

18           Silas McWilliams               RB/LB                   5’9         200                       2023

20           Josiah Hernandez             RB/LB                   5’9         185                       2026

22           Dane Eide                           WR/DB                 5’11       160                       2024

33           Brennan Huckeby             WR/DB                 5’8         125                       2026

34/54    Alexander Descourouez OL/WR/LB           6’1         188                       2026

44           Andrew Hauser                 WR/DB                 5’10       165                       2025

50           Steven Palmer                   OL/LB/DL            5’10       220                       2025

58           Malik Dail                           OL/LB                   6’            200                       2026

60           Eli Rodriguez                     OL/DL                   6’2         250                       2024

64           Pierce Eide                         OL/WR/DB          5’9         175                       2026

66           Landon Dissmore             OL/DL/LB            6’            235                       2026

68           Jack Helzer                         OL/DL                   6’3         260                       2023

69           Dylan Jecevicus                 OL/DL                   6’2         280                       2023

70           Alex Nephew                     OL/DL                   5’11       235                       2023

72           Ryder Marrero                  OL/DL                   6’            350                       2023

74           Garrick Madden                OL/DL                   6’1         265                       2023

75           Jacob Plapp                        OL/DL                   5’11       270                       2025

76           Jace Anzalone                   OL/DL                   6’            230                       2024

84/77    Hayden Sunday                 OL/WR/LB           6’2         230                       2023

85           Thomas Van Prooyen      WR/DB                 5’9         150                       2025

86           Jesse Bogaczyk                 WR/RB/DB          5’10       165                       2023

Head Coach: Jack Decker, Asst Head Coach - DC: Bob Johnson, OC: Andre Holmes, AC Andy Helzer, AC Ryan Markowski,

AC Chris Lomasney, AC Ross Toeller, AC Don Nephew      

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

