Christmas incident lands man in prison

An attempted Christmas Day theft that ended in a fight with a knife earned a 57-year-old Kenosha man a 15-month prison sentence Tuesday morning.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner levied that term against Cary E. Quandt, who pleaded guilty to three of the six criminal charges filed against him last December.
According to an agreement announced in June, Quandt pleaded guilty to two felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of battery.
Misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, entry into a locked vehicle and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon were dismissed and read in.
Wagner sentenced Quandt to three years, three months in prison, including 15 months of initial confinement. The prison term will be followed by two years of extended supervision.
Quandt was given credit for 231 days he’s spent in custody in the Kenosha County Jail. He also was placed on probation for two years and sentenced to nine months in jail, which will run concurrently to the prison term.
The maximum penalty for each of the felonies was a fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman called police at 4:39 p.m. on Christmas Day to report a man had broken into her vehicle in the 2200 block of 60th Street and “was attacking her boyfriend with a knife.”
The woman’s boyfriend told police they observed Quandt sitting in the driver’s seat of the car as they approached it, and that the back window was broken. The boyfriend told police he “grabbed the defendant and pulled him out of the vehicle” and yelled for the woman to call police.
At that point, Quandt attempted to stab the boyfriend several times with a knife. The woman, who was pregnant at the time of the attack, stated she pulled her sleeve over her hand to protect it and grabbed the knife from the defendant.
The woman sustained a small cut to her palm as a result.
Surveillance video showed Quandt pulled into the parking lot at 4:33 p.m. and parked next to the woman’s vehicle. After he attempted to pry open the door, the video showed Quandt break the window and gain entry, then remove the radio from the dashboard.
Police recovered a knife with a 3.25-inch blade.
